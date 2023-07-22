News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Scunthorpe United in their latest pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers take on Scunthorpe United in their latest pre-season friendly this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for a better performance from his players against his former club following Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to York City.

Doncaster were second best for large periods in that game but could make it three wins from four warm-up matches today as the new campaign edges closer.

McCann is expected to make several changes to his starting line-up from midweek.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

10:05 BST

Today’s teams (possibly)

Give or take one or two - McCann hoped to have Charlie Seaman and Jack Senior back today - here’s how Rovers could line up...

Starting XI: Ben Bottomley, Charlie Seaman, Bobby Faulkner, Adam Long, Jack Senior, Harrison Biggins, Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux, Jon Taylor, Tyler Roberts, George Miller

Second XI: Ian Lawlor, Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell, Joseph Olowu, Richard Wood, Ben Close, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Kyle Hurst, Deji Sotona, Joe Ironside

10:02 BST

Pre-season game #4 is here

Pre-season is well under way, which means the start of the new campaign is getting close (hallelujah)! Just two more games after this afternoon, both of which will be against tough opposition in Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale.

Grant McCann has said he plans to field what could be his starting XI on the opening day in those games, so this afternoon is likely the last time we’ll see two entirely different XIs used. We’re expecting the team that finished the York match to start today, allowing them to get around 60 minutes of game time.

On a side note, several reunions are in store this afternoon. Andy Butler, who took interim charge of Doncaster for two months in 2021 following Darren Moore’s exit, is now first team coach at Scunthorpe.

Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne’s friendship also began as players with Scunthorpe during a golden period for the club in the late noughties. Two successive relegations mean the club is now playing regional football in the National League North, but back then - as Rovers fans will recall - they were a Championship club.

Doncaster fans know all too well how fast things can change.

