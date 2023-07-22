Pre-season is well under way, which means the start of the new campaign is getting close (hallelujah)! Just two more games after this afternoon, both of which will be against tough opposition in Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale.

Grant McCann has said he plans to field what could be his starting XI on the opening day in those games, so this afternoon is likely the last time we’ll see two entirely different XIs used. We’re expecting the team that finished the York match to start today, allowing them to get around 60 minutes of game time.

On a side note, several reunions are in store this afternoon. Andy Butler, who took interim charge of Doncaster for two months in 2021 following Darren Moore’s exit, is now first team coach at Scunthorpe.

Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne’s friendship also began as players with Scunthorpe during a golden period for the club in the late noughties. Two successive relegations mean the club is now playing regional football in the National League North, but back then - as Rovers fans will recall - they were a Championship club.