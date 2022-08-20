LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Salford City
A tough run of fixtures for Doncaster Rovers continues at home to early league leaders Salford City this afternoon.
The Class of ‘92-backed Ammies are unbeaten in their first four games of the 22/23 League Two season and have three wins already under new head coach Neil Wood, who joined from Manchester United’s under-23s this summer.
Rovers are also unbeaten in the league and have won both of their two home games at the Eco-Power Stadium, with two draws on the road.
- Doncaster looking to make it three wins from three in the league at the Eco-Power Stadium
- Salford City are also unbeaten and top the early season League Two table with three wins and a draw
- Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey is a former Coventry City teammate of Ammies manager Neil Wood
Liam Ravenhill has a sense of humour
He comes out for a jog around the pitch with Jack Degruchy (presume that means they’re not involved today) and gives a cheeky applause to the fans, or lack of, greeting him from the stands.
About 20 people here at the moment...
What to expect from Doncaster today?
Is ‘McSheffrey-ball’ a thing? Doncaster certainly played some eye-catching stuff on Tuesday.
Might we see Luke Molyneux get his first Rovers start this afternoon?
We go again
Just four days on from Tuesday’s dramatic late win over Stockport County Doncaster Rovers jump in the ring with another of League Two’s most fancied teams this season, Salford City.
Like Rovers, the Ammies are unbeaten in the league with both records on the line this afternoon.
Life doesn’t get any easier for Doncaster after today - they take on Northampton Town next weekend before hosting Mansfield, who also made the League Two play-offs last season, the week afer.