LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Rochdale in League Two
Doncaster Rovers will be aiming to make it three wins from three when they take on League Two strugglers Rochdale.
Gary McSheffrey’s side will be hoping to cash in on their next two fixtures against the division’s basement boys and continue their resurgence up the table following three straight defeats in September.
They beat Crawley Town 4-1 last time out.
This afternoon’s opponents are undergoing a revival of their own under new boss Jim Bentley, however, having also won their last two matches.
Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 15:47
Key Events
- Both sides have won their last two fixtures in league and cup
- Rochdale head into the clash bottom of the table after Hartlepool snatch late draw against Mansfield on Friday night
- Doncaster name unchanged starting XI with Reo Griffiths replacing Lee Tomlin on the bench
GOAL - it’s 1-1
Quigley heads home from a cross after having a credible appeal for handball turned down moments earlier.
Flare goes off in the away end
‘We will do what we want’ sing the away fans.
On the pitch, Donny have their tails up and Rochdale look a bit shook. Not long until HT.
GOAL - 1-0 Donny!
Kieran Agard pokes home after Knoyle did the hard work down the right-hand side!
Another good chance for Rovers
Kyle Knoyle beats his man and crosses into the box, which the keeper flaps at. It falls to Kyle Hurst for his first chance of the day but he fires over when well placed. Should have done better.
Big tackle from Faulkner
He gets the better of Quigley in a strength battle and floors him with a sliding tackle. The big man is grimacing. He’s 12 years Faulkner’s senior!
Maxwell gets lucky
He hesitates with a headed clearance and misses, which allows Liam Kelly to break free. Thankfully his long-range effort is hopeless.
Free kick to Rochdale
But Tyrese Sinclair fires into the stand behind the goal. Waste of a good opportunity for the hosts. Rovers go straight up the other end from Mitchell’s goal kick.
Early Rovers change
Joseph Olowu is coming off after colliding with James Maxwell as they both went to clear Quigley’s cross. Bobby Faulkner to replace him.
Olowu able to leave the field OK after a stretcher was brought on.
Oh Miller!
He gets lucky after a defender misses his clearance from Kieran Agard’s ball forward and finds himself with an open goal 20 yards out. The striker chooses to take the shot on with the outside of his boot and it misses wide of the right-hand post. Big chance missed.
Miller’s effort is blocked
A ball forward releases Miller, who beats a defender to the ball and bears down on goal. Another defender gets across the block his effort just in time. Unlucky.