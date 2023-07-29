News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers take on League One side Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST

With the new season just one week away, Rovers boss Grant McCann is expected to field a strong side against today’s opposition.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale LIVE

10:19 BST

We’re almost there

Just one more pre-season friendly to go for Doncaster, who have collected three wins and a draw from five pre-season outings to date (not including the win over Middlesbrough Under-21s). I think it’s fair to say most of us can’t wait for next Saturday now, but this afternoon is a chance for some final fine-tuning before Harrogate next weekend.

Rovers will be hoping to build on Tuesday’s impressive performance and result against Sheffield Wednesday and League One Port Vale will certainly provide them with a test. Expecting McCann to field another strong starting XI with most players playing 90 minutes. He said midweek he expects today to flow like an ordinary match, rather than being disrupted by a raft of substitutions.

It should be a good one.

