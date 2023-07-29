LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Port Vale in their final pre-season friendly
With the new season just one week away, Rovers boss Grant McCann is expected to field a strong side against today’s opposition.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale LIVE
We’re almost there
Just one more pre-season friendly to go for Doncaster, who have collected three wins and a draw from five pre-season outings to date (not including the win over Middlesbrough Under-21s). I think it’s fair to say most of us can’t wait for next Saturday now, but this afternoon is a chance for some final fine-tuning before Harrogate next weekend.
Rovers will be hoping to build on Tuesday’s impressive performance and result against Sheffield Wednesday and League One Port Vale will certainly provide them with a test. Expecting McCann to field another strong starting XI with most players playing 90 minutes. He said midweek he expects today to flow like an ordinary match, rather than being disrupted by a raft of substitutions.
It should be a good one.