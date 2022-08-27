News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium

Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues on the road at Northampton Town this afternoon.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:33 pm

Gary McSheffrey’s side have already played several teams tipped for promotion from League Two in their opening five games and take on another strong outfit today.

Like Rovers, Northampton have made an unbeaten start to the season with three wins and two draws.

They have scored more goals than anyone else in the division, but only slow starters Hartlepool United and Stockport County have a worse defensive record.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst celebrates scoring his second goal against Salford City last weekend.

Scroll down for live updates.

LIVE: Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:18

Key Events

  • Both sides are still unbeaten after five games in League Two
  • February 2021 was the last time Doncaster won three league games in a row
  • Northampton have not lost at home since March - a run stretching six competitive games
Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:18

Great ambition from George Miller

Doncaster’s new No 9 has two goals to his name already this season.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:16

How Kyle Hurst came of age

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:15

Predicted Rovers line-up

McSheffrey’s team selection has been hampered by injuries.

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:14

Will the unbeaten run continue?

It’s been a good start to the season for Doncaster, but can they keep it going?

The players and management feel today will be a indicator of where they are at and how much progress has been made.

A win here might even represent their best result yet this season. But it will be a tough ask against strong opposition in the Cobblers, who will be giving as good as they get.

