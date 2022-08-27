LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Northampton Town at Sixfields Stadium
Doncaster Rovers’ tough run of fixtures continues on the road at Northampton Town this afternoon.
Gary McSheffrey’s side have already played several teams tipped for promotion from League Two in their opening five games and take on another strong outfit today.
Like Rovers, Northampton have made an unbeaten start to the season with three wins and two draws.
They have scored more goals than anyone else in the division, but only slow starters Hartlepool United and Stockport County have a worse defensive record.
Most Popular
-
1
The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage
-
2
The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Northampton Town
-
3
Doncaster Rovers striker George Miller reveals his goal target and ambition to emulate John Marquis
-
4
Doncaster Rovers give update on transfer pursuit of Portsmouth's ex-Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman
-
5
How some wise words helped Kyle Hurst get off the mark for Doncaster Rovers
Scroll down for live updates.
LIVE: Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 10:18
Key Events
- Both sides are still unbeaten after five games in League Two
- February 2021 was the last time Doncaster won three league games in a row
- Northampton have not lost at home since March - a run stretching six competitive games
Great ambition from George Miller
Doncaster’s new No 9 has two goals to his name already this season.
How Kyle Hurst came of age
Predicted Rovers line-up
McSheffrey’s team selection has been hampered by injuries.
Will the unbeaten run continue?
It’s been a good start to the season for Doncaster, but can they keep it going?
The players and management feel today will be a indicator of where they are at and how much progress has been made.
A win here might even represent their best result yet this season. But it will be a tough ask against strong opposition in the Cobblers, who will be giving as good as they get.