Let’s hope this long trip is worth it.

Rovers are raring to kick-start their season after a false start last weekend but their opponents are in the same boat, having also lost on the opening day. That should make for a competitive clash here in South Wales.

Grant McCann has pretty much a full team available to him and may make changes after last weekend’s poor performance and some impressive displays from those players who came into the side on Tuesday. New signing Modou Faal could also be involved.

Newport have been tipped to struggle this season but puled off a great result against League One Charlton on Tuesday and will no doubt be out to impress in their first home league game of the season.