LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Newport County in search of first league win
Rovers bounced back from their opening day defeat to beat Hull City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – and now have their eyes set on kickstarting their League Two campaign with three points.
Their opponents also won in midweek when they overcame Charlton Athletic 3-1 after losing 3-0 to Accrington Stanley last weekend.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Newport County v Doncaster Rovers
Newport County team news
Doncaster Rovers starting XI
Grant McCann keeps faith with the side that beat Hull City on Tuesday with just one change as Richard Wood comes back into the side in place of Tom Anderson.
Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Joseph Olowu, Owen Bailey, Harrison Biggins, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, George Miller
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Modou Faal
Predicted team
Welcome to Rodney Parade
Let’s hope this long trip is worth it.
Rovers are raring to kick-start their season after a false start last weekend but their opponents are in the same boat, having also lost on the opening day. That should make for a competitive clash here in South Wales.
Grant McCann has pretty much a full team available to him and may make changes after last weekend’s poor performance and some impressive displays from those players who came into the side on Tuesday. New signing Modou Faal could also be involved.
Newport have been tipped to struggle this season but puled off a great result against League One Charlton on Tuesday and will no doubt be out to impress in their first home league game of the season.
Bring it on!