LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on MK Dons in search of first league win
Rovers are yet to win in League Two and have opened the season with three defeats from their opening four games.
Their opponents this afternoon have won three of their first four matches under new boss Graham Alexander following their relegation last term.
team news and live updates.
MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers
GOAL - it’s 2-0
Not good. Warren O’Hora beats a Doncaster player to a corner kick and heads into the bottom corner.
Another chance for Faal
He finds the gloves of Macgillivray from the edge of the box after James Maxwell cuts the ball back.
Booking for Tommy Smith
He wipes out Deji Sotona with Rovers on the attack.
Doncaster respond with their first chance since the goal
Another good solo run, this time from Mo Faal, who beats a few defenders before getting a shot off. But the effort is far too tame and trickles wide.
Blimey - it should be 2-0
Brilliant solo run from Jonathan Leko, who beats two or three players as he drives into the box but fires across goal.
Sucker punch for Doncaster
That chance came against the run of play and was born out of a mistake. When your luck’s out, it’s out.
GOAL - 1-0 MK Dons
Jack Senior misses an interception and Dons break with Daniel Harvie turning the ball home from close range.
Good start from Doncaster
Tommy Rowe in particular looks dangerous. Rovers first to everything in the opening stages here.
Another chance for Faal
He gets through on goal but shoots a tame effort into the hands of MK keeper Craig Macgillivray.
Chance for Doncaster
Mo Faal should be better after Tommy Rowe cuts the ball back to him unmarked in the box, but he shoots wide after failing to get a clean connection. Faal made the opening with a great header to release his teammate out wide.