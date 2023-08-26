News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on MK Dons in search of first league win

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they travel to MK Dons
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Rovers are yet to win in League Two and have opened the season with three defeats from their opening four games.

Their opponents this afternoon have won three of their first four matches under new boss Graham Alexander following their relegation last term.

MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers

15:33 BST

GOAL - it’s 2-0

Not good. Warren O’Hora beats a Doncaster player to a corner kick and heads into the bottom corner.

15:27 BST

Another chance for Faal

He finds the gloves of Macgillivray from the edge of the box after James Maxwell cuts the ball back.

15:25 BST

Booking for Tommy Smith

He wipes out Deji Sotona with Rovers on the attack.

15:23 BST

Doncaster respond with their first chance since the goal

Another good solo run, this time from Mo Faal, who beats a few defenders before getting a shot off. But the effort is far too tame and trickles wide.

15:22 BST

Blimey - it should be 2-0

Brilliant solo run from Jonathan Leko, who beats two or three players as he drives into the box but fires across goal.

15:19 BST

Sucker punch for Doncaster

That chance came against the run of play and was born out of a mistake. When your luck’s out, it’s out.

15:17 BSTUpdated 15:20 BST

GOAL - 1-0 MK Dons

Jack Senior misses an interception and Dons break with Daniel Harvie turning the ball home from close range.

15:05 BST

Good start from Doncaster

Tommy Rowe in particular looks dangerous. Rovers first to everything in the opening stages here.

15:03 BST

Another chance for Faal

He gets through on goal but shoots a tame effort into the hands of MK keeper Craig Macgillivray.

15:03 BST

Chance for Doncaster

Mo Faal should be better after Tommy Rowe cuts the ball back to him unmarked in the box, but he shoots wide after failing to get a clean connection. Faal made the opening with a great header to release his teammate out wide.

