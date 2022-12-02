LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall
Doncaster Rovers make their long-awaited return to League Two action this evening when they welcome Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Doncaster have not played competitively for 13 days with their most recent taste of action a 3-0 defeat to lowly Colchester United.
The Saddlers have been League Two’s best team over the last eight matches, winning five and drawing two.
Just one place and one point separates the two sides in the table ahead of kick-off.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Walsall LIVE
- Doncaster could move back into the League Two play-off places with a win
- Rovers have not played for 13 days following a blank weekend last week
- Fixture moved to Friday night to avoid potential clash with England, which was avoided
Team news
Luke Molyneux and Aidan Barlow are OUT. Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths are all set to return. Wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Olowu start, given the defence shipped three goals last time out, but the others could be on the bench along with Max Woltman, who is back in favour.
Will also be interesting to see how Schofield utilises the versatile Rowe. He hasn’t been able to pick him yet and did say he had a position in mind for the club captain.
A big night for George Miller
Doncaster’s top scorer is closing in on a couple of milestones.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome to the first of what could - I stress the word could - be two consecutive Friday night games. Tonight’s clash was moved earlier in the season to avoid a potential clash with England in the World Cup. And there is a chance next Saturday’s trip to Newport County could be moved, although there has been no official confirmation yet.
Back to tonight, and it’s good to have something to look forward to again after 13 long days without a match. Doncaster have rebooted in that time and should welcome back the likes of Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths, who have all recovered from injury. There is also likely to be a spot on the bench for Max Woltman in the absence of Aidan Barlow and amid some improved displays from him during training.
Walsall are the division’s form team over the last eight games, with five wins in that time. They will leapfrog Rovers in the table with a win, but it is worth pointing out their away record is modest. They’ve picked up three points just once on the road this term.