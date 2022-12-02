LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Michael Flynn’s in-form Walsall

Hello and welcome to the first of what could - I stress the word could - be two consecutive Friday night games. Tonight’s clash was moved earlier in the season to avoid a potential clash with England in the World Cup. And there is a chance next Saturday’s trip to Newport County could be moved, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

Back to tonight, and it’s good to have something to look forward to again after 13 long days without a match. Doncaster have rebooted in that time and should welcome back the likes of Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths, who have all recovered from injury. There is also likely to be a spot on the bench for Max Woltman in the absence of Aidan Barlow and amid some improved displays from him during training.