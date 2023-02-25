Today feels like a big match for both sides, but particularly for Doncaster, who won’t want to lose further ground on the play-offs. They need to make sure last weekend’s defeat was just a blip, rather than the start of another slide amid an inconsistent campaign.

If the reverse fixture is anything to go by, this one could be fiery - and a healthy 10,000+ crowd should help. The opening-day clash between Bradford and Doncaster had a bit of everything.