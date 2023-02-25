LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Mark Hughes’ Bradford City in League Two
It’s a big day in the League Two play-off race as Doncaster Rovers take on Bradford City.
Just two points separate Mark Hughes’ Bradford in eighth from Doncaster in tenth with both sides hoping to gatecrash the top seven.
The visitors will be backed by around 4,000 fans in South Yorkshire and will be looking to get back to winning ways following defeat last time out.
Doncaster also lost their last match, ending a run of three straight wins and clean sheets.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City LIVE
From the drama and controversy of the reverse fixture to the shocking injury suffered by Emmanuel Osadebe, who could make his long-awaited return today, and reunions with former players, there’s a hell of a lot to look out for.
It’s been 13 games since the striker last scored, but you wouldn’t bet against him finding the back of the net against his former club.
Caolan Lavery was also a Bantam last season and will likely play some part in the match.
Today feels like a big match for both sides, but particularly for Doncaster, who won’t want to lose further ground on the play-offs. They need to make sure last weekend’s defeat was just a blip, rather than the start of another slide amid an inconsistent campaign.
If the reverse fixture is anything to go by, this one could be fiery - and a healthy 10,000+ crowd should help. The opening-day clash between Bradford and Doncaster had a bit of everything.
Rovers would need an unrealistic goal swing to get back into the play-offs this afternoon, but with games against Stockport and Salford to come in the next fortnight, a win would be a great chance to make up ground on their rivals for a top seven spot.