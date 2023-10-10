LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy

Good evening from Field Mill, or the One Call Stadium if you’d prefer.

Doncaster come here looking to inflict Mansfield’s first defeat of the season in all competitions. Nigel Clough’s side’s unbeaten run currently stretches an impressive 15 games and they are the only team in England’s top-four divisions yet to lose.

Win tonight, and Rovers would not only claim an impressive scalp but likely guarantee their spot in the EFL Trophy round of 32. It’s also a chance to put the disappointment of Saturday’s late defeat to Stockport straight behind them before Saturday’s visit of Sutton.

Three points would also be worth £8,000 to the club with the prize money on offer.

Doncaster are currently second in their group behind Burton Albion, who also won their first match. Mansfield have yet to play in this year’s competition.

A reminder we will have penalties for a ‘bonus point’ should the match be drawn. No extra time will be played.