LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy

Doncaster Rovers could end the only remaining unbeaten record in England's top-four divisions this season when they take on Mansfield Town.
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:52 BST
The Stags are yet to lose this term, a run which stretched to 15 games following Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

Both sides have already met this season, when they shared a 2-2 draw at the Eco-Power Stadium in August.

Rovers took the lead twice in that match and won't lack motivation tonight.

A win would likely secure qualification for the EFL Trophy round of 32.

Mansfield Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Show new updates
17:55 BSTUpdated 18:31 BST

Mansfield Town 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (7pm kick-off)

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona, Bobby Faulkner, Tavonga Kuleya, Louie Marsh, Jack Goodman, Will Flint

Subs: Louis Jones, Luke Molyneux, Tom Nixon, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal

Mansfield: Scott Flinders, Callum Johnson, George Maris, Calum Macdonald, James Gale, George Cooper, George Williams, Lewis Brunt, Will Swan, McKeal Abdullah, Hiram Boateng

Subs: Christy Pym, Baily Cargill, Jordan Bowery, Aden Flint, Aaron Lewis, Darien Wauchope, Finn Flanagan

18:27 BST

One to watch for Mansfield

George Maris has scored in each of his last three appearances against Doncaster, most recently in August’s 2-2 draw.

The Sheffield-born midfielder starts tonight.

18:09 BST

Mansfield Town team news

16:48 BSTUpdated 17:07 BST

The lie of the land

Good evening from Field Mill, or the One Call Stadium if you’d prefer.

Doncaster come here looking to inflict Mansfield’s first defeat of the season in all competitions. Nigel Clough’s side’s unbeaten run currently stretches an impressive 15 games and they are the only team in England’s top-four divisions yet to lose.

Win tonight, and Rovers would not only claim an impressive scalp but likely guarantee their spot in the EFL Trophy round of 32. It’s also a chance to put the disappointment of Saturday’s late defeat to Stockport straight behind them before Saturday’s visit of Sutton.

Three points would also be worth £8,000 to the club with the prize money on offer.

Doncaster are currently second in their group behind Burton Albion, who also won their first match. Mansfield have yet to play in this year’s competition.

A reminder we will have penalties for a ‘bonus point’ should the match be drawn. No extra time will be played.

As far as squad rotation is concerned, Doncaster have little room to manoeuvre. Assistant boss Cliff Byrne confirmed in an in-house club interview on Monday they are not expecting to have any of the 14 players at the club who are currently injured fit and available tonight.

