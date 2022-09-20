LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy
A much-changed Doncaster Rovers side will take on Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy this evening.
The Free Press will bring you live updates from Sincil Bank, now known as the LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons, as Gary McSheffrey’s side look to get back to winning ways.
Rovers have lost their last three games in League Two.
Lincoln warmed up for tonight’s clash by beating Bristol Rovers 6-3 last weekend to move up to eighth in League One.
Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster could qualify for second round with a win over the Imps
- Lincoln are currently top of Group E with three points - Rovers are second on two points
- Gary McSheffrey makes NINE changes
Goal - 1-0 Lincoln
James Maxwell’s man gets away from him and crosses into the box, where the ball is headed home by Charles Verman from close range.
Louis Jones got a touch on the way in. Might have done better there.
Lincoln chance
Louis Jones makes a smart low stop to prevent the Imps from taking the lead.
Back under way
Lincoln get us going
Doncaster make a change
As expected, Ben Close is withdrawn at the break - don’t worry, it was a pre-planned switch - with Kyle Hurst on in his place.
Relevant scores elsewhere
Barnsley are also drawing 0-0 in their match against Newcastle’s kids, meaning Rovers remain second as things stand. No qualification will be determined tonight unless something changes in either match.
Great play from Rovers to end the half
Aidan Barlow, who has been quiet going forward, plays a ball to the far side of the box which is met by Luke Molyneux, but his effort is too weak to trouble Jordan Wright. Great ball though.
0-0 at half time. Doncaster have been low on quality going forward with just two chances of note. But they’ve been disciplined at the back and restricted Lincoln to very few efforts.
All in all, not bad so far. Not great, but not bad.
One minute added on
Attendance
2,338 with 157 away fans.
Biggins goes into the book
He mistimes a sliding challenge as Lincoln play the ball around in Rovers’ half.
Close goes into the book
Smart play as he brings down a Lincoln man to stop them countering, knowing he’ll be going off shortly.
The midfielder looks like he could be a good addition. Him and Olowu ought to be pushing for starting berths in the next few games.