LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two leaders Gillingham

Rovers have won back-to-back games heading into the clash and could welcome back the likes of Ian Lawlor, Jack Senior and captain Richard Wood.

Gillingham have won six of their first eight games but have been beaten twice this term already. Their team will feature a number of players with higher-level experience, including two signings of the summer transfer window in Scott Malone and Johnny Williams. Neil Harris’ side also come into the clash off the back of back-to-back wins.