LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two leaders Gillingham
Rovers followed up their first league win of the season last weekend with victory over Everton Under-21s on Tuesday to register back-to-back wins for the first time since February.
They have also moved off bottom spot in League Two and out of the relegation zone.
Today’s opponents are top of the table with six wins from their first eight matches.
Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Gillingham (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Louie Marsh, Mo Faal
Subs: Ben Bottomley, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Joe Ironside, Tyler Roberts, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Goodman
Doncaster Rovers team news
Two changes from last weekend’s starting XI with Ben Close and Louie Marsh replacing George Broadbent and Joe Ironside.
Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham
Grant McCann says his Doncaster Rovers side are in a good place to take on league leaders Gillingham.
Rovers have won back-to-back games heading into the clash and could welcome back the likes of Ian Lawlor, Jack Senior and captain Richard Wood.
Gillingham have won six of their first eight games but have been beaten twice this term already. Their team will feature a number of players with higher-level experience, including two signings of the summer transfer window in Scott Malone and Johnny Williams. Neil Harris’ side also come into the clash off the back of back-to-back wins.