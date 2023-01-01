LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two high-flyers Carlisle United
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-offs with a win over high-flying Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.
But to do so Rovers must reverse the 3-0 defeat they suffered the last time they played the fourth-placed Cumbrians in October.
That game was Gary McSheffrey’s last in charge of the club and one week later Danny Schofield was in the Doncaster dugout.
Carlisle head into the clash following two straight wins, while Rovers beat Rochdale 4-3 last time out.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Carlisle United LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster could move back into the play-offs for the first time since September with a win
- Paul Simpson’s Carlisle beat Rover 3-0 in their last meeting in October
- Fourth-placed Cumbrians have won their last two, while Doncaster beat Rochdale 4-3 on Thursday
Joseph Olowu, Bobby Faulkner and Ollie Younger all remain out.
Jon Taylor will almost certainly miss today’s match, while Tommy Rowe is touch and go. There’s better news on skipper Adam Clayton, however.
Carlisle are League Two’s second-highest scorers.
Only three teams in the division - Crawley (20th), Hartlepool (21st) and Rochdale (23rd) - have conceded more than Doncaster this season.
Carlisle Utd have scored in 10 of their 12 away matches this term and in all of their last five trips on the road.
Rovers have kept just one clean sheet at home in the league until now.
While it’s the beginning of a new year today also marks the end of the busy festive period, which saw Rovers beaten 3-0 at Tranmere before atoning for that somewhat with a 4-3 win over Rochdale at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday.
Three points against Paul Simpson’s fourth-placed Carlisle this afternoon would be a statement victory, to say the least. It would arguably be the best result since Danny Schofield took charge.
Interestingly, Simpson was in the frame to take over after Richie Wellens’ exit before Gary McSheffrey was handed the reigns.
How different things might have been, we’ll never know.