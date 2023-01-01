LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two high-flyers Carlisle United

While it’s the beginning of a new year today also marks the end of the busy festive period, which saw Rovers beaten 3-0 at Tranmere before atoning for that somewhat with a 4-3 win over Rochdale at the Eco-Power Stadium on Thursday.

Three points against Paul Simpson’s fourth-placed Carlisle this afternoon would be a statement victory, to say the least. It would arguably be the best result since Danny Schofield took charge.

Interestingly, Simpson was in the frame to take over after Richie Wellens’ exit before Gary McSheffrey was handed the reigns.