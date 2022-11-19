LiveLIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on League Two basement boys Colchester United
Doncaster Rovers will equal their best run of the season if they beat League Two basement boys Colchester United.
Rovers have registered back-to-back wins in their last two matches and will match their previous best run of form this term with three points at the JobServe Community Stadium.
Opponents Colchester have not won in their last eight games and have just two wins in the league all season, although both of them have come at home.
Molyneux on what to expect
“They could just come out and do something completely different because they need to go for the win.”
Miller closing in on milestone
Welcome to Colchester
After their best display of the season last time out, can Rovers do it again on another wet and windy afternoon in an unglamourous setting?
They’ve previously stuggled on these long away trips - think Barrow, Carlisle and Hartlepool - but Doncaster’s fortunes appear to be on the up under Danny Schofield.
Colchester haven’t won in eight matches, which makes this one even more of a banana skin.