LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Jody Morris’ Swindon Town in League Two

Today marks the first of five fixtures Doncaster will play against other teams in the closely packed top half of League Two, meaning it’s a great opportunity to take points off their rivals.

Danny Schofield’s side snapped a three-game losing streak against Tranmere on Tuesday, but can they put their inconsistency behind them and go on a run? Standing in their way will be Frank Lampard’s former assistant boss Jody Morris, who is the new man in charge at the County Ground.