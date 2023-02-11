LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Jody Morris’ Swindon Town in League Two
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with a win over Swindon Town.
Just two points separate Doncaster from seventh-placed Stockport but Swindon also have their eye on a top-seven spot with only goal difference dividing them and the Hatters.
Danny Schofield’s beat Tranmere 2-0 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Jody Morris is the new man in charge at Swindon and today will be his first home game in charge.
Morris’ new side fell to a 2-1 defeat in his first match.
Swindon Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
Harrison Biggins will be unavailabe today, we are told. Ben Nelson and Tommy Rowe are both facing a race against time to be fit.
Here’s out predicted team.
Today marks the first of five fixtures Doncaster will play against other teams in the closely packed top half of League Two, meaning it’s a great opportunity to take points off their rivals.
Danny Schofield’s side snapped a three-game losing streak against Tranmere on Tuesday, but can they put their inconsistency behind them and go on a run? Standing in their way will be Frank Lampard’s former assistant boss Jody Morris, who is the new man in charge at the County Ground.
Morris lost his first match 2-1 after Swindon were reduced to 10 men just 15 minutes into their match against Newport. Today will be his first home game in charge, so expect a good crowd and atmosphere.