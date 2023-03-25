LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on in-form Northampton Town in League Two

Danny Schofield has NINE first-team players unavailable for today’s match against in-form Northampton, who are unbeaten in six.

Four of them - Harrison Biggins, James Maxwell, George Miller and Ro-Shaun Williams - have made more than 30 appearances this season, while Charlie Lakin and Ben Nelson had been regulars in the starting XI since January.

Jon Taylor and Ollie Younger would likely have been involved regularly had they been fit this term. Louis Jones also remains out.