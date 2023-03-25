LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on in-form Northampton Town in League Two
Doncaster Rovers could hand new signing Zain Westbrooke his debut against Northampton Town this afternoon.
Doncaster announced free agent Westbrooke had joined until the end of the season on Friday. The midfielder left League One outfit Bristol Rovers in January.
Season-ending injuries to Charlie Lakin and Harrison Biggins had left the club’s head coach Danny Schofield short of options in the middle of the park.
Westbrooke will compete with Ben Close and Liam Ravenhill for a starting spot.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Northampton Town
Jonathan Mitchell is expected to return to the starting XI against one of his former clubs this afternoon after Stuart Moore’s emergency loan was not extended.
Zain Westbrooke could also come straight into the starting line-up.
After that you’d expect few if any further changes from the team that started against Crawley on Tuesday.
Rovers: Jonathan Mitchell, James Brown, Charlie Seaman, Tommy Rowe, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Ben Close, Zain Westbrooke, Kyle Hurst, Luke Molyneux, Caolan Lavery
Danny Schofield has NINE first-team players unavailable for today’s match against in-form Northampton, who are unbeaten in six.
Four of them - Harrison Biggins, James Maxwell, George Miller and Ro-Shaun Williams - have made more than 30 appearances this season, while Charlie Lakin and Ben Nelson had been regulars in the starting XI since January.
Jon Taylor and Ollie Younger would likely have been involved regularly had they been fit this term. Louis Jones also remains out.
It won’t be easy, especially against a backdrop of unrest from the terraces amid poor performances and results of late, but Rovers will be boosted by the addition of Zain Westbrooke, who has joined until the end of the season.