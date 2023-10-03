LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on in-form Crawley Town in League Two
and live on Freeview channel 276
But Rovers will have to stop one of League Two’s most in-form sides if they are to avoid back-to-back losses.
Crawley have won their last four matches and only goal difference is keeping them off top spot.
Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils have scored at least two goals in their last five games, underlining the scale of the task ahead for Grant McCann’s men.
Scroll down for updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town
Key Events
Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Crawley Town (7.45pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Bobby Faulkner, Louie Marsh, Jack Goodman
Crawley: Corey Addai, Liam Kelly, Laurence Maguire, Klaidi Lolos, Ronan Darcy, Harry Forster, Travis Johnson, Nick Tsaroulla, Jay Williams, Adam Campbell, Will Wright
Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Aaron Henry, Tobi Omole, Kam Simon-Swyer, Rafiq Khaleel
Crawley’s Travis Johnson booked
Right call from the ref after Johnson tried to hack down Luke Molynuex after he skipped past the original challenge.
Grant McCann booked
Home crowd very unhappy at a series of decisions which have gone against their side. McCann has clearly let fourth official Garreth Rhodes know what he thinks and collects a yellow from referee Martin Woods for his troubles.
Shouted something at Woods after getting carded.
Six minutes added on.
Owen Bailey booked
Taking too long with a throw-in.
Another chance for Faal!
Faal might have had his second just there when he connected with Molyneux's free-kick, only for Addai to tip his header past the post.
GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!
Joe Ironside captilises on a slip and runs clear to cross to an unmarked Mo Faal, who makes no mistake from inside the box. Lovely finish with 27 minutes gone.
Big chance for Doncaster
Tommy Rowe lays the ball back to Owen Bailey inside the area after a good team move but his strike lacks power and Corey Addai gets down low to collect.
Chance for Mo Faal
Best opening yet for the hosts. Mo Faal picks up the ball in the opposition half and carries it towards goal before firing low at goal with his left foot. Crawley keeper can’t handle it and the ball runs free but a defender clears.
Good stop from Louis Jones
He tips Jay Williams’s header over the bar.
Brilliant run from Molyneux
He wins back the ball inside his own half and carries it to the edge of the box where his shot is charged down for a corner, which the Crawley keeper collects.