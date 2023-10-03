LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on in-form Crawley Town in League Two

News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have a chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s defeat to Barrow when they host Crawley Town tonight.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 20:02 BST
But Rovers will have to stop one of League Two’s most in-form sides if they are to avoid back-to-back losses.

Crawley have won their last four matches and only goal difference is keeping them off top spot.

Scott Lindsey’s Red Devils have scored at least two goals in their last five games, underlining the scale of the task ahead for Grant McCann’s men.

Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town

18:54 BSTUpdated 20:22 BST

Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Crawley Town (7.45pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Zain Westbrooke, Ben Close, Mo Faal

Subs: Ian Lawlor, George Broadbent, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Bobby Faulkner, Louie Marsh, Jack Goodman

Crawley: Corey Addai, Liam Kelly, Laurence Maguire, Klaidi Lolos, Ronan Darcy, Harry Forster, Travis Johnson, Nick Tsaroulla, Jay Williams, Adam Campbell, Will Wright

Subs: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles, Aaron Henry, Tobi Omole, Kam Simon-Swyer, Rafiq Khaleel

20:31 BST

Crawley’s Travis Johnson booked

Right call from the ref after Johnson tried to hack down Luke Molynuex after he skipped past the original challenge.

20:30 BST

Grant McCann booked

Home crowd very unhappy at a series of decisions which have gone against their side. McCann has clearly let fourth official Garreth Rhodes know what he thinks and collects a yellow from referee Martin Woods for his troubles.

Shouted something at Woods after getting carded.

Six minutes added on.

20:17 BST

Owen Bailey booked

Taking too long with a throw-in.

20:16 BST

Another chance for Faal!

Faal might have had his second just there when he connected with Molyneux's free-kick, only for Addai to tip his header past the post.

20:12 BST

GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!

Joe Ironside captilises on a slip and runs clear to cross to an unmarked Mo Faal, who makes no mistake from inside the box. Lovely finish with 27 minutes gone.

20:11 BST

Big chance for Doncaster

Tommy Rowe lays the ball back to Owen Bailey inside the area after a good team move but his strike lacks power and Corey Addai gets down low to collect.

20:00 BST

Chance for Mo Faal

Best opening yet for the hosts. Mo Faal picks up the ball in the opposition half and carries it towards goal before firing low at goal with his left foot. Crawley keeper can’t handle it and the ball runs free but a defender clears.

19:54 BST

Good stop from Louis Jones

He tips Jay Williams’s header over the bar.

19:50 BST

Brilliant run from Molyneux

He wins back the ball inside his own half and carries it to the edge of the box where his shot is charged down for a corner, which the Crawley keeper collects.

