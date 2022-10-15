LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on in-form Carlisle United
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to end League Two's longest unbeaten run when they take on Carlisle United this afternoon.
Paul Simpson's Cumbrians have not tasted defeat for eight games and are enjoying their best run of form in the league for four years.
Rovers' form has been indifferent of late, but only goal difference separates them from Carlisle, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Gary McSheffrey's men would leapfrog their opponents and move back into the top seven with a win.
Scroll down for live updates.
Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
- Only goal difference separates Doncaster in ninth from Carlisle in eighth ahead of kick-off
- Carlisle are unbeaten in eight League Two matches - the longest run in the division
- Inconsistent Rovers have lost five of their last nine matches, winning three and drawing one
Doncaster have to get their skates on
Doncaster have scored 72 per cent of their goals after the 71st minute, yet two thirds of the goals Carlisle have conceded to date have gone in during the first half of matches.
Gary McSheffrey has urged his side to start games in a more robust manner after two more poor first halves in the last week, the second of which saw an experienced Rovers XI concede four first-half goals against Barnsley’s second string on Tuesday.
Two more Rovers players likely to miss out today
McSheffrey answers his critics
The long trip north
And thankfully the last one for a little while. What to make of Doncaster this term? That depends what camp you’re in, I guess.
Inconsistent form, below-par performances, but outside the play-offs only on goal difference and surrounded by teams pretty pleased with the starts they have made.
Today is another chance to make a statement against an in-form side and a win would take Gary McSheffrey’s side back into the play-off places.
Carlisle have been yet to lose at home in the league this season but have been hit with a string of injuries.
Could that be the catalyst for a convincing performance and much-welcome three points? Let’s hope so.