And thankfully the last one for a little while. What to make of Doncaster this term? That depends what camp you’re in, I guess.

Inconsistent form, below-par performances, but outside the play-offs only on goal difference and surrounded by teams pretty pleased with the starts they have made.

Today is another chance to make a statement against an in-form side and a win would take Gary McSheffrey’s side back into the play-off places.

Carlisle have been yet to lose at home in the league this season but have been hit with a string of injuries.