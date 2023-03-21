News you can trust since 1925
Live

LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on improving Crawley Town in League Two

Injury-stricken Doncaster Rovers must be wary of the threat posed by an improving Crawley Town tonight.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:26 GMT

Scott Lindsey's team moved out of the relegation zone at the weekend with their second straight win, having recently ended a run of six consecutive defeats.

Crawley might be struggling in the table but they do their best work at home.

More than two thirds of their points have been won at the Broadfield Stadium, where they have scored at least twice in their last four games.

Scroll down for live updates.

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Show new updates

Crawley Town team news

THREE changes for Doncaster

Tom Anderson, Liam Ravenhill and Caolan Lavery replace Ben Nelson, Harrison Biggins and George Miller in the starting XI.

It’s a first league start of the season for Ravenhill, while birthday boy Jack Goodman, who turned 18 today, is on the bench along with Jack Degruchy and Bobby Faulkner.

Rovers: Stuart Moore, James Brown, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Tommy Rowe, Charlie Seaman, Ben Close, Liam Ravenhill, Kyle Hurst, Luke Molyneux, Caolan Lavery

Subs: Jake Oram, Aidan Barlow, Todd Miller, Kieran Agard, Bobby Faulkner, Jack Degruchy, Jack Goodman

Good evening

We’re a long way from home. The Broadfield Stadium is tonight’s setting and depending on your optimism levels it might feel like there’s nothing on this one from Doncaster’s perspective. They are nine points off the play-offs with 10 games left to go. If they are to reach the top seven, tonight is must-win.

Their opponents have won their last two games after losing six on the bounce. That moved them out of the relegation zone, so they still have plenty to fight for.

