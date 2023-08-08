News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Hull City in Carabao Cup first round

Grant McCann makes his first return to Hull City tonight when Doncaster Rovers take on the Tigers in the Carabao Cup first round.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

McCann joined Hull from Doncaster in the summer 2019 and spent two years at the helm until his dismissal in January last year following a takeover.

Hull were relegated from the Championship in McCann’s first season in charge but bounced back decisively as they won League One the following year.

His first game in charge of Peterborough during his second spell as boss was against Hull and ended in a 3-0 home defeat.

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers.Hull City v Doncaster Rovers.
McCann will be hoping to fare better when Doncaster visit the MKM Stadium.

Both sides lost on the opening day of the season last weekend.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, while Liam Rosenior’s Tigers conceded in the 96th minute as they lost 2-1 at Norwich.

Scroll down for team news and live updates throughout the match.

Hull City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

20:17 BST

Chance Hull!

Estupinan can’t direct his header goalwards from six yards out after he meets an aerial ball. Moments later Tom Anderson puts his head in the way of a goalbound strike from Lokilo.

20:15 BST

Bailey booked

He takes down Vinagre on the edge of the area after he skips past him towards the byline.

20:11 BST

Another Hull effort

Tom Anderson does well to get his head on a shot from distance from Jason Lokilo. Ball then flies over the bar.

20:10 BST

Good opening for Hull

Superb through ball from Ruben Vinagre finds the run of Brandon Fleming but his cross is just a bit too high for his teammates in the box.

20:07 BST

Chance for Doncaster!

This is better! George Miller shoots across the face of goal after timing his run brilliantly to beat a Hull defender to Tyler Roberts’ through ball. Unlucky.

Miller then slides to get on the end of a shot from George Broadbent but the ball flies over.

20:03 BST

GOAL - it’s 1-1!

Against the run of play Doncaster equalise in the 15th minute. Harrison Biggins intercepts Adama Traore’s pass from deep and finds Luke Molynoex, who tries his luck from range. His effort is blocked and falls to George Miller inside the box, who turns it home.

20:01 BST

Booking for Broadbent

He pulls back Adama Traore (not that one) with Hull on the attack. Right call.

19:59 BST

Another dangerous moment

Joseph Olowu’s pass inside his own area is too short and James Maxwell has to slide to get there before a Hull attacker. Corner.

19:57 BST

Chance comes and goes for Hull

A lovely one-two wipes out Maxwell and Roberts and allows Jason Lokilo a chance to cross. He puts in a low ball but no one in a home shirt is there to turn it home. Doncaster struggling a wee bit in the opening stages here.

19:56 BST

Booking for Sotona

Simulation, we think. Must be down to the new rules.

