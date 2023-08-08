LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Hull City in Carabao Cup first round
McCann joined Hull from Doncaster in the summer 2019 and spent two years at the helm until his dismissal in January last year following a takeover.
Hull were relegated from the Championship in McCann’s first season in charge but bounced back decisively as they won League One the following year.
His first game in charge of Peterborough during his second spell as boss was against Hull and ended in a 3-0 home defeat.
McCann will be hoping to fare better when Doncaster visit the MKM Stadium.
Both sides lost on the opening day of the season last weekend.
Rovers were beaten 1-0 at home to Harrogate Town, while Liam Rosenior’s Tigers conceded in the 96th minute as they lost 2-1 at Norwich.
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Chance Hull!
Estupinan can’t direct his header goalwards from six yards out after he meets an aerial ball. Moments later Tom Anderson puts his head in the way of a goalbound strike from Lokilo.
Bailey booked
He takes down Vinagre on the edge of the area after he skips past him towards the byline.
Another Hull effort
Tom Anderson does well to get his head on a shot from distance from Jason Lokilo. Ball then flies over the bar.
Good opening for Hull
Superb through ball from Ruben Vinagre finds the run of Brandon Fleming but his cross is just a bit too high for his teammates in the box.
Chance for Doncaster!
This is better! George Miller shoots across the face of goal after timing his run brilliantly to beat a Hull defender to Tyler Roberts’ through ball. Unlucky.
Miller then slides to get on the end of a shot from George Broadbent but the ball flies over.
GOAL - it’s 1-1!
Against the run of play Doncaster equalise in the 15th minute. Harrison Biggins intercepts Adama Traore’s pass from deep and finds Luke Molynoex, who tries his luck from range. His effort is blocked and falls to George Miller inside the box, who turns it home.
Booking for Broadbent
He pulls back Adama Traore (not that one) with Hull on the attack. Right call.
Another dangerous moment
Joseph Olowu’s pass inside his own area is too short and James Maxwell has to slide to get there before a Hull attacker. Corner.
Chance comes and goes for Hull
A lovely one-two wipes out Maxwell and Roberts and allows Jason Lokilo a chance to cross. He puts in a low ball but no one in a home shirt is there to turn it home. Doncaster struggling a wee bit in the opening stages here.
Booking for Sotona
Simulation, we think. Must be down to the new rules.