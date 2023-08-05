LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Harrogate Town on League Two’s opening day
Plenty of McCann’s 10 summer signings are expected to make their debut when Rovers welcome their Yorkshire neighbours to the Eco-Power Stadium.
Doncaster’s popular former chairman John Ryan will also be in attendance at the match after a ten-year absence.
Ryan has not attended a Rovers fixture since he stepped down as chairman after 15 years in 2013.
He will be in the Black Bank today helping drum up the atmosphere among expectant home supporters.
Scroll down for match updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town
It’s finally here
A new era - Grant McCann’s second spell in charge - is officially here. What a season it promises to be. Hopes are high at the Eco-Power Stadium following a transformative summer for Doncaster Rovers on and off the pitch. There’s even a new menu!
But more importantly ten new signings have turned Doncaster into a contender for promotion in 2023/24. It won’t be easy, and much has been said and written about the strength of their rivals, but McCann is confident he’s assembled a group that can be there or therabouts come May.
Let’s hope the good times are back after two terrible years, even if the sun hasn’t come out today. A good start with a positive result against Harrogate this afternoon would keep the optimism burning bright among a re-energised fan base. Bring it on!