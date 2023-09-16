LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Forest Green Rovers looking for first league win
Doncaster currently prop up the Football League after losing five of their opening seven games.
Today’s opponents Forest Green were relegated from League One last term and have started the new campaign with four defeats from seven.
They have yet to pick up a single point at home this season.
Predicted team
Could today be the day Doncaster get their first league win? It feels like it’s been a long time coming.
One thing’s for sure, Rovers need to start winning soon otherwise they risk losing the goodwill and support from their fans which was won back over the summer.
Unlike recent opponents, today’s opposition are not a team in form. They lost 4-1 last weekend and have yet to pick up a single point at home.
Forest Green did beat Shrewsbury, a League One outfit, 3-0 at home in the EFL Trophy.
Still, four defeats from their opening seven matches in the league makes this game very winnable for Doncaster.