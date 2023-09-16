News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Forest Green Rovers looking for first league win

Doncaster Rovers could move off the bottom of the League Two table if they pick up their first win of the season this afternoon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Sep 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster currently prop up the Football League after losing five of their opening seven games.

Today’s opponents Forest Green were relegated from League One last term and have started the new campaign with four defeats from seven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have yet to pick up a single point at home this season.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Forest Green v Doncaster

Show new updates
12:07 BST

Predicted team

12:05 BST

Forest Green v Doncaster

Could today be the day Doncaster get their first league win? It feels like it’s been a long time coming.

One thing’s for sure, Rovers need to start winning soon otherwise they risk losing the goodwill and support from their fans which was won back over the summer.

Unlike recent opponents, today’s opposition are not a team in form. They lost 4-1 last weekend and have yet to pick up a single point at home.

Forest Green did beat Shrewsbury, a League One outfit, 3-0 at home in the EFL Trophy. 

Still, four defeats from their opening seven matches in the league makes this game very winnable for Doncaster. 

Related topics:Football LeagueLeague TwoLeague OneDoncaster