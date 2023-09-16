Could today be the day Doncaster get their first league win? It feels like it’s been a long time coming.

One thing’s for sure, Rovers need to start winning soon otherwise they risk losing the goodwill and support from their fans which was won back over the summer.

Unlike recent opponents, today’s opposition are not a team in form. They lost 4-1 last weekend and have yet to pick up a single point at home.

Forest Green did beat Shrewsbury, a League One outfit, 3-0 at home in the EFL Trophy.