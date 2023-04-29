News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Colchester United in final home game

Doncaster Rovers will take on Colchester United in their final home game of the season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Doncaster will be desperate to end a run of nine matches without a win and bring back some positivity ahead of another huge summer at the club.

Their opponents today have gone eight games unbeaten to secure their League Two safety and could leapfrog them in the table with a win.

Depending on results, Doncaster could finish the day as high as 14th or as low as 19th.

Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United.Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United.
Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United.
Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE

15:19 BST

Big save from Louis Jones

John Akinde goes through one-on-one far too easily after a headed ball forward and Louis Jones makes himself big to stop the shot. Big save.

15:18 BST

Another Colchester chance

They’re getting on top a bit now and the atmosphere in the home end has gone quiet. Tovide once again heads over from a cross. It’s fair to say the U’s have got a big physical presence.

15:16 BST

Samson Tovide heads over

Good ply down the wing sees the ball delivered into Doncaster’s box but the U’s forward can’t keep his header down.

15:11 BST

Colchester go close

John Akinde beats Louis Jones to an aerial ball and his header is going in until Ro-Shaun Williams sends it over the bar.

15:09 BST

Good stop from Louis Jones

He tips Luke Chambers’ goalbound header over the bar following a free-kick delivered deep into the box.

15:07 BSTUpdated 15:07 BST

More good play from Rovers

Todd Miller is causing Colchester some problems with his pace and is first to a through ball but his first-time delivery into the box is hacked clear.

15:05 BST

Barlow goes close

A low shot from the edge of the box goes the wrong side of the post. Nice to hear the home fans well behind their team in the early stages.

15:03 BST

Rowe at LCB

Molynuex is once again at LWB. Three in the middle consisting of Westbrooke, Biggins and Close with Barlow playing off Miller.

15:02 BST

We’re off

Decent atmosphere inside the ground with all ends of the stadium open.

14:54 BST

Nice to see Brian Flynn here

It’s 10 years this week since Doncaster beat Brentford to win the League One title in stunning fashion.

