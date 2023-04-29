LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Colchester United in final home game
Doncaster Rovers will take on Colchester United in their final home game of the season.
Doncaster will be desperate to end a run of nine matches without a win and bring back some positivity ahead of another huge summer at the club.
Their opponents today have gone eight games unbeaten to secure their League Two safety and could leapfrog them in the table with a win.
Depending on results, Doncaster could finish the day as high as 14th or as low as 19th.
Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United LIVE
Big save from Louis Jones
John Akinde goes through one-on-one far too easily after a headed ball forward and Louis Jones makes himself big to stop the shot. Big save.
Another Colchester chance
They’re getting on top a bit now and the atmosphere in the home end has gone quiet. Tovide once again heads over from a cross. It’s fair to say the U’s have got a big physical presence.
Samson Tovide heads over
Good ply down the wing sees the ball delivered into Doncaster’s box but the U’s forward can’t keep his header down.
Colchester go close
John Akinde beats Louis Jones to an aerial ball and his header is going in until Ro-Shaun Williams sends it over the bar.
Good stop from Louis Jones
He tips Luke Chambers’ goalbound header over the bar following a free-kick delivered deep into the box.
More good play from Rovers
Todd Miller is causing Colchester some problems with his pace and is first to a through ball but his first-time delivery into the box is hacked clear.
Barlow goes close
A low shot from the edge of the box goes the wrong side of the post. Nice to hear the home fans well behind their team in the early stages.
Rowe at LCB
Molynuex is once again at LWB. Three in the middle consisting of Westbrooke, Biggins and Close with Barlow playing off Miller.
We’re off
Decent atmosphere inside the ground with all ends of the stadium open.
Nice to see Brian Flynn here
It’s 10 years this week since Doncaster beat Brentford to win the League One title in stunning fashion.