LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Boston United in second pre-season friendly

Doncaster Rovers continue their preparations for the new season with a trip to Boston United this evening.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:54 BST

Rovers began their warm-up friendlies with a 3-1 win over ninth-tier Rossington Main on Saturday, but face a sterner test against National League North opposition in their next outing.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Boston United v Doncaster Rovers (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).Boston United v Doncaster Rovers (photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images).
Boston United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

16:47 BST

Good evening

Rovers continue their pre-season preparations at the Jakemans Community Stadium tonight, with several players expected to feature for around 60 minutes as they get ready for the start of the new campaign on 5 August.

Grant McCann is again expected to field two different sides, so expect a raft of changes at some point.

Former Doncaster midfielder Martin Woods, who still works for the club as a youth coach, could feature for Boston tonight. They began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Boston Town at the weekend.

