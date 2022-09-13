LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Barrow AFC
Doncaster Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Barrow this evening.
Rovers slipped to their first defeat of the season in League Two last time out when they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town, ending their six-game-long unbeaten start.
Now managed by former FC Halifax boss Pete Wild, Barrow have been the division’s surprise package so far with five wins from their opening seven matches.
They have also won all three of their home fixtures.
Most Popular
Scroll down for live updates.
Barrow v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 18:47
Key Events
- EFL fixture calendar returns after matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen following her death
- Barrow head into the clash in third place with Doncaster in sixth
- The Bluebirds have won all three of their home games this term
Barrow team news
One change. Miles Kenlock comes in for Patrick Brough.
One change for Doncaster Rovers
Adam Long replaces Bobby Faulkner.
Doncaster: Jonthan Mitchell, Kyle Knoyle, Tommy Rowe, Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Long, Adam Clayton, Harrison Biggins, Lee Tomlin, Kyle Hurst, Luke Molyneux, George Miller.
Pete Wild’s programme notes
‘Donny have had a fabulous start to the season and Gary and his staff have really stablised the team.’
A rare fitness boost
Rovers have no fresh injury concerns heading into tonight’s clash
When could rearranged Hartlepool clash be played?
Could we get a first glimpse of Max Woltman tonight?
GM has made it clear any appearance for the teenager is likely to be from the bench.
Welcome back
It feels like it’s been a long time since Doncaster’s last outing due to last weekend’s postponement. A ten-day break is virtually unheard of in League Two but it should have given Gary McSheffrey plenty of time to nail down his principles on the training ground.
This is one almighty journey north - and it won’t be easy, either. Barrow have won all three of their home games to date and have taken plenty of people by surprise in the opening month. Can Doncaster be the first team to leave Cumbria with something to show for their long journey?