LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Barrow AFC

It feels like it’s been a long time since Doncaster’s last outing due to last weekend’s postponement. A ten-day break is virtually unheard of in League Two but it should have given Gary McSheffrey plenty of time to nail down his principles on the training ground.

This is one almighty journey north - and it won’t be easy, either. Barrow have won all three of their home games to date and have taken plenty of people by surprise in the opening month. Can Doncaster be the first team to leave Cumbria with something to show for their long journey?