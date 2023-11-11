News you can trust since 1925
LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on AFC Wimbledon in League Two clash

Doncaster Rovers could move into the top half of the League Two for the first time this season with victory against AFC Wimbledon.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT
Rovers return to league action at the Cherry Red Records Stadium this afternoon.

Despite boasting League Two’s best away record, Wimbledon have picked up just six points at home this term.

But there are signs their home form could be improving.

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers.
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers.
The Dons have won their last two matches on home soil, beating League One side Cheltenham in the FA Cup last weekend before picking up another win against Crystal Palace's Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy earlier this week.

Scroll down for live updates.

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

16:59 GMT

ANOTHER RED CARD

Omar Bugiel is sent off for a second bookable offence - and receives a standing ovation from the home fans!

16:36 GMT

RED CARD

Wimbledon's Hus Biler is sent off for his second yellow card.

16:26 GMT

GOAL - 2-0 Wimbledon

Ali Al Hamadi doubles his side's lead with a shot from the edge of the box after capitalising on Tom Anderson's slip.

16:09 GMT

Back under way

Let's see if there's a bit more attacking action in this half.

16:07 GMT

Kyle Hurst and Joe Ironside on

George Broadbent and Luke Molyneux are withdrawn.

15:54 GMT

HT 1-0 Wimbledon

Unlucky for Doncaster. Wimbledon scored on the stroke of HT with the game's first effort on target. Had George Broadbent not been wiped out trying to clear the ball, the visitors would have had another player in the box to defend the corner which led to the goal.

15:48 GMT

GOAL - Wimbledon score

Corner kick isn't cleared and Ali Al Hamadi taps the ball in from about two yards out. George Broadbent got wiped out trying to clear the initial delivery and is down receiving treatment.

15:44 GMT

Joe Ironside warming up

Wonder if he might come on at the break? Very little happening thus far from two teams who looked fairly even. Still yet to see an effort on target.

15:42 GMT

Westbrooke booked

Or Griezmann, as someone sat in front has just referred to him as. Daft from the midfielder who is yellowed after blocking a free-kick in Wimbledon's half.

15:30 GMT

Home fans unhappy

Omar Bugiel and Connor Lemonheigh Evans have both gone into the book just moments apart for fouls the home fans clearly felt Doncaster were playing for. One of them saw Joseph Olowu leave the field with what could be a concussion.

