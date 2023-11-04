News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping they are still in the hat for the next round of the FA Cup at 5pm.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Rovers host their League Two rivals Accrington Stanley in the first round this afternoon with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.

That could bolster Doncaster boss Grant McCann's budget for the January transfer window.

The club reached the fifth round of the competition in McCann's first spell as boss, equalling their best run for more than sixty years.

Scroll down for live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley

14:19 GMTUpdated 16:07 GMT

Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Accrington Stanley (3pm kick-off)

Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal

Subs: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman

Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor, Brad Hills, Shaun Whalley, Ben Woods (Jack Nolan, 46), Joe Pritchard, Rodarie Longelo, Tommy Leigh, Josh Andrews, Dan Martin

Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Matt Lowe, Joe Gubbins, Aaron Pickles, Seamus Conneely, Josh Woods, Kody Adedoyin

Attendance: 3,226 (266 away)

16:14 GMT

Great save

Louis Jones saves excellently from Joe Pritchard to preserve Doncaster’s lead.

16:09 GMT

Tom Nixon booked

A little harsh but that’s the second foul from him in as many minutes.

16:03 GMT

Back under way

Accrington bring on Jack Nolan for the second half.

15:47 GMT

HT 1-0

Eleven shots for Doncaster in that first half. They should be further ahead and that’s the only critique after a very good first half. Defended well towards the end as Accrington began to get a foothold in the match.

15:45 GMT

Two minutes added on

15:45 GMT

A rare chance for Accrington

Louis Jones ftips a dipping effort from Rosarie Longelo over the bar. Looked like a cross-cum-shot from range.

15:30 GMT

Good defending

Owen Bailey pinches the ball from ex-Rovers striker Josh Andrews as he is about to shoot in a rare Accrington attack.

15:26 GMT

Huge chance!

So unlucky - all 6ft 5ins of Mo Faal is at full stretch to meet Tom Nixon’s low delivery . He gets a touch but McCracken makes himself as big as possible and blocks the ball on the line.

15:21 GMT

And another!

Doncaster should probably be two goals ahead by now. Broadbent has just fired one over but they are in complete control so far.

