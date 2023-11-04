LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers take on Accrington Stanley in FA Cup first round
Rovers host their League Two rivals Accrington Stanley in the first round this afternoon with £41,000 in prize money on offer for the winners.
That could bolster Doncaster boss Grant McCann's budget for the January transfer window.
The club reached the fifth round of the competition in McCann's first spell as boss, equalling their best run for more than sixty years.
Doncaster Rovers v Accrington Stanley
Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Accrington Stanley (3pm kick-off)
Rovers: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal
Subs: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Deji Sotona, Kyle Hurst, Tyler Roberts, Jack Degruchy, Tavonga Kuleya, Jack Goodman
Accrington: Jon McCracken, Jay Baghuelou, Kelvin Mellor, Brad Hills, Shaun Whalley, Ben Woods (Jack Nolan, 46), Joe Pritchard, Rodarie Longelo, Tommy Leigh, Josh Andrews, Dan Martin
Subs: Jack McIntyre, Lewis Shipley, Matt Lowe, Joe Gubbins, Aaron Pickles, Seamus Conneely, Josh Woods, Kody Adedoyin
Attendance: 3,226 (266 away)
Great save
Louis Jones saves excellently from Joe Pritchard to preserve Doncaster’s lead.
Tom Nixon booked
A little harsh but that’s the second foul from him in as many minutes.
Back under way
Accrington bring on Jack Nolan for the second half.
HT 1-0
Eleven shots for Doncaster in that first half. They should be further ahead and that’s the only critique after a very good first half. Defended well towards the end as Accrington began to get a foothold in the match.
Two minutes added on
A rare chance for Accrington
Louis Jones ftips a dipping effort from Rosarie Longelo over the bar. Looked like a cross-cum-shot from range.
Good defending
Owen Bailey pinches the ball from ex-Rovers striker Josh Andrews as he is about to shoot in a rare Accrington attack.
Huge chance!
So unlucky - all 6ft 5ins of Mo Faal is at full stretch to meet Tom Nixon’s low delivery . He gets a touch but McCracken makes himself as big as possible and blocks the ball on the line.
And another!
Doncaster should probably be two goals ahead by now. Broadbent has just fired one over but they are in complete control so far.