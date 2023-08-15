After Saturday’s drubbing at Newport, Doncaster need to produce a response at home to Mansfield Town tonight.

Grant McCann is expected to make several changes to his starting XI as he looks for a reaction from his players following what he labelled a ‘totally unnacceptable’ 4-0 defeat at the weekend.

That left Rovers bottom of the table - albeit with just two games played - and as the only side in the division yet to score.

Another defeat tonight would equal McCann’s worst start as boss at any of the three clubs he’s managed. He won’t want that and neither will his players, who have their eyes set on a successful season.

Let’s hope Saturday was just a bad day at the office. Interestingly, Rovers were twice beaten 4-0 during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge and won their next match on both occasions.

Indeed, their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Luton Town preceded a four-game winning run.

That’d be most welcome tonight to help kick-start Doncaster’s season.