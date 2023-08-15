LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers seek first league win against Mansfield Town in League Two
Rovers have lost their opening two games and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Newport County at the weekend, just four days after they produced an excellent display to dump Hull City out of the Carabao Cup.
They are the only side yet to score in League Two.
Meanwhile, Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are unbeaten in their first three matches and come into the clash following two straight wins.
Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town LIVE
Mansfield Town team news
SIX changes for Doncaster
Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior and Zain Westbrooke come into the starting XI.
No Harrison Biggins in the squad.
Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Tom Nixon, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke
Subs: Louis Jones, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Mo Faal, Sam Straughan-Brown
All change tonight?
Response time for Rovers
After Saturday’s drubbing at Newport, Doncaster need to produce a response at home to Mansfield Town tonight.
Grant McCann is expected to make several changes to his starting XI as he looks for a reaction from his players following what he labelled a ‘totally unnacceptable’ 4-0 defeat at the weekend.
That left Rovers bottom of the table - albeit with just two games played - and as the only side in the division yet to score.
Another defeat tonight would equal McCann’s worst start as boss at any of the three clubs he’s managed. He won’t want that and neither will his players, who have their eyes set on a successful season.
Let’s hope Saturday was just a bad day at the office. Interestingly, Rovers were twice beaten 4-0 during Grant McCann’s first spell in charge and won their next match on both occasions.
Indeed, their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Luton Town preceded a four-game winning run.
That’d be most welcome tonight to help kick-start Doncaster’s season.
Come on Rovers!