LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers return to League Two action against Swindon Town
Rovers put in a performance to be proud of against Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but must go again against the in-form Robins.
Swindon have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and won 6-0 against Crawley Town in their last match.
Doncaster are still looking for their first league win of the season.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town
Here come the teams
Decent crowd in here - nowhere near Wednesday - but looks to be more than 6,000 in attendance. Five-hundred-plus Swindon fans here.
Louie Marsh is introduced to supporters
He wasn’t registered in time to play today but should be involved at Wrexham next weekend.
Mo Faal’s programme interview
“Once I get one, they’re going to start coming like you wouldn’t believe. Hopefully I’ll get that first goal and I’ll be off.”
Swindon Town team news
ONE change for Doncaster
Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal
Subs: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Harrison Biggins, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Goodman
Good news for Doncaster
Armstrong would have been expected to make his Wrexham debut against Rovers next weekend. Harrogate had wanted £500,000 for his services.
Doncaster Rovers team news
The good news is most of the squad came through Wednesday’s match unscathed, although youngster Sam Straughan-Brown hurt his groin on his senior debut so could miss out today.
As mentioned, Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins are back. New signing Louie Marsh will not be involved. He wasn’t registered in time for today’s match but will be fine for next week.
What comes after the Lord Mayor's show?
Three points hopefully.
It’s a big ask for Doncaster’s stretched squad to go again after a big effort on Wednesday but that they must if they want to earn their first league win of the season. You might say it’s been coming after some improved performances although Swindon will have other ideas.
They won 6-0 last weekend and have had a full week to prepare for this one. Rovers will welcome back Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins this afternoon after their return from injury, which will at least give Grant McCann some more options on his bench.