News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers return to League Two action against Swindon Town

Doncaster Rovers are back in League Two action this afternoon when they host Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 12:06 BST

Rovers put in a performance to be proud of against Premier League Everton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday but must go again against the in-form Robins.

Swindon have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and won 6-0 against Crawley Town in their last match.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doncaster are still looking for their first league win of the season.

Scroll down for team news and live updates.

Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town

Show new updates
14:59 BST

Here come the teams

Decent crowd in here - nowhere near Wednesday - but looks to be more than 6,000 in attendance. Five-hundred-plus Swindon fans here.

14:55 BST

Louie Marsh is introduced to supporters

He wasn’t registered in time to play today but should be involved at Wrexham next weekend.

14:35 BST

Mo Faal’s programme interview

“Once I get one, they’re going to start coming like you wouldn’t believe. Hopefully I’ll get that first goal and I’ll be off.”

14:02 BST

Swindon Town team news

13:55 BST

ONE change for Doncaster

Rovers: Ian Lawlor, James Maxwell, Richard Wood, Luke Molyneux, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Joe Ironside, Jack Senior, Zain Westbrooke, Mo Faal

Subs: Louis Jones, Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu, Harrison Biggins, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Jack Goodman

13:45 BST

Good news for Doncaster

Armstrong would have been expected to make his Wrexham debut against Rovers next weekend. Harrogate had wanted £500,000 for his services.

.

11:58 BST

Doncaster Rovers team news

The good news is most of the squad came through Wednesday’s match unscathed, although youngster Sam Straughan-Brown hurt his groin on his senior debut so could miss out today.

As mentioned, Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins are back. New signing Louie Marsh will not be involved. He wasn’t registered in time for today’s match but will be fine for next week.

11:55 BST

What comes after the Lord Mayor's show?

Three points hopefully.

It’s a big ask for Doncaster’s stretched squad to go again after a big effort on Wednesday but that they must if they want to earn their first league win of the season. You might say it’s been coming after some improved performances although Swindon will have other ideas.

They won 6-0 last weekend and have had a full week to prepare for this one. Rovers will welcome back Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins this afternoon after their return from injury, which will at least give Grant McCann some more options on his bench.

Related topics:League TwoPremier LeagueEvertonSwindonRobins