LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers return to League Two action against Mansfield Town
Twenty-one days after their last match, Doncaster Rovers finally return to action this afternoon when they take on Mansfield Town.
Doncaster have seen back-to-back fixtures postponed due to the weather, while today’s opponents also saw their game last weekend called off.
Danny Schofield’s side were beaten 1-0 against league leaders Leyton Orient last time out but did win their two matches before that loss.
Mansfield, who are two points above Rovers in League Two, have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall.
Key Events
- Doncaster return to League Two action for the first time in 21 days following back-to-back postponements
- Mansfield have just one win in their last seven home games and six overall
- Two points separate the sides ahead of kick-off
Ben Nelson comes in from the off for his debut. The club’s four other January signings are on the bench.
Joseph Olowu also returns to the matchday squad.
Rovers: Jonathan Mitchell, Charlie Seaman, James Maxwell, Tom Anderson, Ben Nelson, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ben Close, Harrison Biggins, Luke Molyneux, Kyle Hurst, George Miller
Subs: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, Charlie Lakin, James Brown, Todd Miller, Caolan Lavery, Aidan Barlow
Joseph Olowu is in contention for selection, as are all five new boys.
Would expect several of them to start, but perhaps we might see the likes of winger Todd Miller and striker Caolan Lavery from the bench.
Right-back James Brown is perhaps the most likely to get the nod to start, but Charlie Seaman has done OK in that position. Likewise Olowu’s return could mean Nelson has to take a place on the bench.
No Tommy Rowe today, we are told. He should be back next weekend.
After 21 long days we finally have some football to talk about. Consecutive postponements have been a source of frustration for everyone, not least Danny Schofield, who felt his team were in a good place despite that defeat to Leyton Orient last time out.
Despite Mansfield’s recent struggles, Schofield admitted the enforced lay-off could be a leveller. There’s also the derby element to factor in. Rovers will be backed by 1,700 travelling fans today.
Whatever happens, it’s good to be back.