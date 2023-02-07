LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers look to halt losing streak against Tranmere Rovers
The pressure is on Danny Schofield’s Doncaster Rovers to halt their three-game losing streak when they host Tranmere.
Doncaster are on their worst run of form since Schofield took charge and have slipped to fifteenth – one place below tonight’s opponents – in League Two ahead of kick-off.
They could cut the gap between themselves and the play-off places to just two points with a win, however.
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere have also been inconsistent for much of the season but beat Doncaster 3-0 on Boxing Day.
Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- One place and one point separate Doncaster from Tranmere in League Two
- Micky Mellon’s side beat Doncaster 3-0 in reverse fixture on Boxing Day
- Doncaster have lost their last three games - their worst run of form under Danny Schofield
Good save from Jonathan Mitchell to deny Regan Hendry from distance after Tommy Rowe gave the ball away.
Tom Anderson then pops up at the back post with a header to clear a dangerous cross.
Doncaster have a new physio in the dugout tonight. Not sure of his name. Michael McBride left the club yesterday.
A Tranmere defender slips allowing Kyle Hurst to run into space, he finds the run of James Maxwell but the Scot’s cross into the box is overhit.
Looks like a neat and tidy player in the central midfield and is getting about the pitch well. Shown some nice touches in the opening stages and sees a great pass in pursuit of James Brown drift out of play before the wing-back can get there.
Nice idea, though.
Their first after James Maxwell gives the ball away carelessly from a throw-in, allowing Regan Hendry a shot at goal, which goes wide.
They look confident despite three defeats in their last three and space opens up for Kyle Hurst following some nice play in Tranmere’s half. He fires wide, however.
The club captain is the only natural left-footer available in that position with Ben Nelson and Adam Long both out.
The striker was touch and go for tonight but is fit enough to be on the bench, having passed a fitness test today.
Thought he did OK from the off at the weekend.