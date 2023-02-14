LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers look to extend winning run against Barrow
A third win on the bounce tonight would be a first for Danny Schofield as Doncaster Rovers boss.
Doncaster have won back-to-back matches on three occasions under Schofield but have yet to go further under the former Huddersfield Town chief.
This evening’s opponents Barrow have just one win in their last eight matches and Rovers could move back into the top seven for the first time since September – and first time under Schofield – with three points.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Barrow LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster looking for their third win on the bounce
- Barrow have just one win in their last eight matches
- Rovers could move back into the play-offs with a win
No fresh injury concerns, we are told, but there are some tired legs in the Doncaster camp.
Here’s what head coach Danny Schofield had to say yesterday.
Just 72 hours after their last match Doncaster Rovers are back in action at home to one of the division’s surprise packages this season, Pete Wild’s Barrow.
The Bluebirds were tipped for another struggling season after finishing 21st and 22nd in their first two years back in the Football League but are one of several sides in the division still in with a chance of making the play-offs.
Still, they haven’t won in their last eight, while Doncaster head into the clash in good shape folllowing back-to-back wins. They put in one of their strongest displays of the season against Swindon on Saturday. Can they back it up and continue their mini-resurgence following three straight defeats?