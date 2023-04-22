LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers look to arrest slump against Newport County
Doncaster Rovers risk falling further down the League Two table should they fail to snap their bad run of form against Newport County.
Rovers have lost nine of their last 13 games with just one win during that period and another defeat this afternoon could see them slip to eighteenth.
The injury crisis which has engulfed the team in recent weeks shows no sign of easing with Ben Nelson and Kieran Agard both a doubt to face Newport, meaning Danny Schofield’s threadbare squad could be stretched further.
Doncaster v Newport LIVE
Welcome to Matchday 44!
It’s fair to say most people connected with Doncaster will be glad to see the back of the 22/23 season, but there are still three games to go.
Next up is the penultimate home game of the season against Newport County, where Rovers secured one of their most impressive wins of the season in the reverse fixture thanks to Kyle Knoyle’s goal.
But the team Danny Schofield fields today will have a much different feel to the one which played in December and is likely to be a severely weakened one thanks to injuries and some departures. Still, that doesn’t excuse the fact Doncaster desperately need a win to end the horrendous run of form they are in.
There is a very real danger the team could not win again between now and the end of the campaign. That would be scandalous.