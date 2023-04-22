LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers look to arrest slump against Newport County

It’s fair to say most people connected with Doncaster will be glad to see the back of the 22/23 season, but there are still three games to go.

Next up is the penultimate home game of the season against Newport County, where Rovers secured one of their most impressive wins of the season in the reverse fixture thanks to Kyle Knoyle’s goal.

But the team Danny Schofield fields today will have a much different feel to the one which played in December and is likely to be a severely weakened one thanks to injuries and some departures. Still, that doesn’t excuse the fact Doncaster desperately need a win to end the horrendous run of form they are in.