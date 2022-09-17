LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers host Swindon Town in League Two
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to get their good start to the season back on track when they host Swindon Town at the Eco-Power Stadium.
After going six games unbeaten back in League Two, Gary McSheffrey’s side have lost their last two matches.
Meanwhile, today’s opponents are unbeaten in the league since the opening day.
McSheffrey has said changes to his starting XI are likely after Tuesday’s disappointing defeat to Barrow.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and reaction.
Doncaster Rovers v Swindon Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 14:12
Key Events
- Doncaster looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats
- Swindon are unbeaten in the league since the opening day and boast Wales international Jonny Williams in their ranks
- McSheffrey: ‘The determination is to return to a high performance level this afternoon’
Big boost for Olowu
He returns to the matchday squad for the first time since limping off injured against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup last month.
Expecting the young centre-half to be involved against Lincoln in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday, possibly from the off. Adam Long also likely to play in that game with a few others on the fringes.
Long can perhaps count himself a little unlucky to drop out today. Big show of faith in Faulkner once again from the boss.
Two changes for Swindon
Striker Luke Jephcott drops to the bench. He was highlighted as a threat by GM earlier this week.
Three changes for Doncaster Rovers
James Maxwell, Jon Taylor and Bobby Faulkner come in for Harrison Biggins, Kyle Hurst and Adam Long.
Doncaster: Jonny Williams, Kyle Knoyle, James Maxwell, Bobby Faulkner, Ro-Shaun Williams, Adam Clayton, Tommy Rowe, Jon Taylor, Luke Molyneux, Lee Tomlin, George Miller
Adam Clayton, talking in today’s programme
‘We’re fully aware that performance levels weren’t up to standard (against Barrow and Mansfield) and we’re working hard to put things right this weekend’.
Swindon star nets Wales call-up
Gary McSheffrey warned Swindon have ‘five or six’ players of real quality. One of them is Jonny Williams, who has been called up to the Wales squad for their forthcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Poland this month.
Williams is likely to be involved today, if fit, having scored two goals in eight league appearances this season.
Rovers at a crossroads, boss admits
Gary McSheffrey’s programme notes
‘Tuesday’s loss at Barrow was particularly frustrating as we failed to build on a positive, controlled start and allowed the game to drift away from us.
‘The determination is to return to a high performance level this afternoon and quickly get back to a positive run of results’.
Good afternoon
And welcome to our live blog for today’s visit of Swindon Town. Two defeats have put a dampner on spirits after a strong start to the season, but a positive result today would lift supporters again.
This afternoon’s opponents are no mugs and haven’t been beaten in the league since the opening day, although they have only won twice in that time. Swindon are by no means unbeatable but they will come to the Eco-Power Stadium with positive intentions, you would expect.
As for Rovers, they need an improved display over 90 minutes and are likely to give several players an opportunity to impress with boss Gary McSheffrey promising ‘one or two’ changes to his starting XI. That freshen up could be exactly what they need as one or two are yet to hit form this term.