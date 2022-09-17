LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers host Swindon Town in League Two

And welcome to our live blog for today’s visit of Swindon Town. Two defeats have put a dampner on spirits after a strong start to the season, but a positive result today would lift supporters again.

This afternoon’s opponents are no mugs and haven’t been beaten in the league since the opening day, although they have only won twice in that time. Swindon are by no means unbeatable but they will come to the Eco-Power Stadium with positive intentions, you would expect.