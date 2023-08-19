Live updates as Doncaster Rovers host League Two new boys Notts County
Doncaster Rovers go in search of their first league win of the season against Notts County at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Grant McCann’s side earned their first point of the campaign on Tuesday courtesy of a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town.
Newly-promoted County have started their League Two season with a heavy defeat at Sutton United, victory at home to Grimsby Town and goalless draw at Morecambe.
Former Rovers midfielder John Bostock is likely to start for the Magpies.
Team news to come at 2pm – followed by live text commentary. Keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.