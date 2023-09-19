LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers host Everton’s Under-21s in EFL Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rovers finally got their first league win of the season at the weekend after they beat Forest Green 2-1 thanks to Ben Close’s injury-time goal, which he later admitted was intended as a cross.
They now have the chance to follow that up with their first competitive win at the Eco-Power Stadium since April.
Scroll down for team news and live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Everton Under-21s
Off the post!
Mo Faal heads the ball against the post with the keeper beaten after he connects with Tyler Roberts’ cross. Tommy Rowe then sends the ball over on the rebound.
Doncaster probing
They’re starting to threaten, particularly through Tyler Roberts, who goes down in the box but the ref waves play on.
Good running from Sotona
He puts the burners on to escape one Everton defender and forces his covering teammate into a foul. Free-kick out wide with a chance to cross.
Booking for Everton
Katia Kouyate wipes out Deji Sotona with a late challenge and sees yellow. Quiet start in the first five here.
We’re off
Teams out
Not many fans in here, could almost be an FA Youth Cup game. Evertyon have brought about 20 supporters in the away end. Told there could be up to 1,000 here tonight but not expecting more than that.
A look at the opposition
No first team experience with Everton between them but some have represented England at youth level. Sub Martin Sherif is also a Netherlands youth international, while Luke Butterfield has represented Scotland and Jack Patterson Nothern Ireland.
Goalkeeper Billy Crellin is their most experienced player, having tasted first-team football on loan at Bolton and Fleetwood.
Everton team news
Billy Crellin, Mackenzie Hunt, Luke Butterfield, Katia Kouyate, Brad Moonan, Elijah Campbell, Roman Dixon, Halid Djankpata, Isaac Heath, Jenson Metcalfe, Francis Okoronkwo
Subs: Jack Barrett, Jack Butler, Matty Apter, Martin Sherif, Odin Samuels-Smith, Jack Patterson, Callum Bates
SIX changes for Doncaster Rovers
Rovers: Louis Jones, Joseph Olowu, George Broadbent, Tommy Rowe, Owen Bailey, Deji Sotona, Tyler Roberts, Bobby Faulkner, Ben Close, Louie Marsh, Mo Faal
Subs: Ben Bottomley, Luke Molyneux, Harrison Biggins, Tom Nixon, Zain Westbrooke, Jack Goodwin, Will Flint
Prize money
There’s a drop in prize money for this year because the competition does not have a sponsor (more on that later) but Doncaster could bank more than £250,000 in prize money alone if they went all the way in this year’s competition.
They last won the EFL Trophy in 2007, when it was known as the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.