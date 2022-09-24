LIVE updates as Doncaster Rovers host Crawley Town
Two under pressure rookie bosses go head-to-head when Doncaster Rovers welcome struggling Crawley Town to the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon.
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster have fallen to twelfth in League Two after three straight defeats, but did halt their losing run against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.
Their opponents today, who are led by Kevin Betsy – also in his first senior managerial role – have won just once in the league this term, with two defeats in their last two.
Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 15:43
Key Events
- Doncaster looking to put an end to three straight defeats in League Two
- Crawley have lost their last two in league and cup
- Rovers beat Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday
GOAL - 1-0 Doncaster!
Kyle Knoyle retrives a loose ball in the box following a set piece, he finds Luke Molyneux, who sends a cross to the far post. George Miller and Joseph Olowu go up to win it with a Crawley defender and it’s the big centre-back who gets the touch to send it over the line.
A deserved goal for the home team. Hopefully everyone can relax a little now.
Another Crawley chance
James Tilley steals the ball off Kyle Hurst in Doncaster’s half but fires wide. Not far off.
Crawley break
Against the run of play they work the ball into the box and an effort is deflected wide. Came out of nowehere, that chance. Corner.
Clayton tries his luck
With nothing else on he takes a shot from 30 yards, but it’s wide.
Nice counter leads to another Rovers corner
Ben Close picks up a loose ball and finds Knoyle, who has been getting forward at will. His deflected cross is spooned over by a Crawley defender with the visiting defence scrambling somewhat. A short routine doesn’t come off from the resultant kick.
Doncaster still applying pressure here.
Olowu heads over
Knoyle keeps the ball alive after a corner kick misses everyone, but his cross has Olowu stretching a little too far on this occasion.
Big chance for Doncaster
And it starts after they win the ball back in their own half. Some lovely play in possession with the graceful Kyle Hurst a big part of it. Eventually the ball finds George Miller six yards out but his low effort is wide.
Almost an exquisite team goal.
Elsewhere, James Tilley goes into the book for a late challenge on Adam Clayton, who is trying to walk off the pain.
Dangerous moment
Doncaster try playing out from the back and surrender possession. Crawley come forward and Caleb Chukwueme’s low shot from inside the area goes wide of the far post.
Doncaster force another corner
Ben Close sprays a pass out wide to Luke Molyneux, who finds Kyle Hurst on the overlap. His low cross is cleared for a corner.
Clayton’s delivery is just too high for Joseph Olowu, however.
Rovers starting to get on top.
Hurst denied!
Miller does well to get in front of his man for a forward pass and finds the run of Hurst, who dances past a couple of challenges in the area but sees his low effort saved by Corey Addai.