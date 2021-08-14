LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Quickfire double takes Owls clear​​​​​​​

It feels incredibly harsh that Rovers emerge with nothing from Hillsborough but a 2-0 defeat - a scoreline which hardly reflected the balance of the game.

They were superior in the first half and competed very well in the second until Bannan’s stunning goal broke the deadlock. It was a difficult blow for them to recover from, particularly as tired legs began to take their toll too.

While this one will be difficult to stomach for Rovers fans, there is plenty to be heartened by with the performance at Hillsborough.

They controlled so much of the first half, showing excellent composure on the ball and that is exactly what they wanted to see.

Things evened out after the break and it took a wonder strike for Wednesday to edge in front. The Owls had fresh legs to bring on while depleted Rovers waned.