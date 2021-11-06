LIVE: Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and live coverage
Doncaster Rovers take a break from league action but the pressure remains on as they visit neighbours Scunthorpe United in the FA Cup – and you can follow the action as-it-happens.
Join us from Glanford Park as Rovers look to produce a big performance. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 12:38
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 1pm
SCUNTHORPE: Watson, O’Malley, Taft, Onariase, Beestin, Loft, Rowe, Bunn, Scrimshaw, Pugh, Hackney. Subs: Balme, Green, Hippolyte, Wood, Thompson, Jarvis, Wilson, Perry.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Olowu, Anderson, Rowe; Bostock, Galbraith; Dodoo, Smith, Hiwula; Cukur. Subs: Jones, Blythe, Williams, Horton, Hollings, Hasani, Kuleya, Barlow.
REFEREE: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire)
THE TEAMS ARE IN
And it’s ONE change from the side that started at Crewe in midweek with Ro-Shaun Williams dropping to the bench and John Bostock coming back into the team.
So Joseph Olowu will partner Tom Anderson in the heart of defence.
It is only the second time this season (the other being the Carabao Cup game at Stoke) that Williams has not started for Rovers.
With nine substitutes permitted in the FA Cup, Richie Wellens has named eight, including youth team players Tavonga Kuleya and Will Hollings.
Rodrigo Vilca misses out entirely.
Scunthorpe have included former Rovers youngster Alfie Beestin in their starting XI as new boss Keith Hill takes charge of his first game.