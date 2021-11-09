LIVE: Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage from Papa John's Trophy clash
Doncaster Rovers are heading back on the short journey to Glanford Park for the second time in four days – and you can follow all the action as it happens.
Join us as we bring live coverage of the final game in Northern Group E in the Papa John’s Trophy with Rovers needing only a draw to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 November, 2021, 13:52
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 6pm
Kick-off: 7pm
PRE-MATCH READING
Here we take a look at the permutations that will see Rovers progress to the knock-out stages tonight plus examine the selection rules for the competition
What Doncaster Rovers need to advance in Papa John's Trophy and who they can select to play
Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens faces multiple selection issues as he takes his side to Scunthorpe United for their final group game in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.
Rovers are down to the bare bones for this game. Richie Wellens talks who is and who isn’t available tonight
Injury update as Doncaster Rovers down to the bare bones for Papa John's Trophy tie
Doncaster Rovers are missing 15 players as they begin preparations for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy clash with Scunthorpe United.
And here is what Wellens wants from tonight’s game
Doncaster Rovers 'cannot turn down opportunity to progress' in Papa John's Trophy
There may be more pressing matters to attend to in league action but Richie Wellens insists Doncaster Rovers cannot reject the chance to progress in the Papa John’s Trophy.