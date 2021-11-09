LIVE: Scunthorpe United 0 Doncaster Rovers 3: Dodoo's second puts Rovers out of sight

MORE OF A NERVY FINISH THAN NECESSARY

Somehow Rovers have contrived to make the scoreline a lot closer than it had any right to be with a bit of a mad finish where the hosts pulled two goals back.

The preceding 85 minutes had been exceptionally comfortable, particularly the majority of the second half in which Rovers were in full control.

There was plenty to hopefully carry forward though, particularly with some of the attacking play.

It’s not the most important thing this season by any means but a win is a win and progression in a cup competition is nothing to be sniffed at.

8.52pm ALL OVER

And Rovers book their place in the knockout stages with a 3-2 win.

90+2min Goal...but no

It looks like Scunthorpe have equalised through Jake Scrimshaw as the ball is played through to him from a free kick and he lashes it home off the underside of the bar. But the referee pulls play back for a retake.

8.48pm ADDED TIME

THREE minutes

90min GOAL Scunthorpe

Another one back for the hosts as Jake Scrimshaw loops a header over Louis Jones.

88min GOAL Scunthorpe

A fine finish from Ryan Loft who clips the ball over Louis Jones from ten yards. A consolation for the hosts.

88min SUBSTITUTION

Sixteen-year-old forward Jack Goodman replaces Joe Dodoo.

86min GREAT BLOCK

Scunthorpe really should have a goal back after Myles Hippolyte was released clean through on goal. He tried to slot it home but Louis Jones had raced out superbly and blocked with his legs.

82min SUBSTITUTION

One U18 for another as Will Hollings replaces Tavonga Kuleya for Rovers

78min OVER THE STAND

Ryan Loft watches a crossfield ball drop to him inside the box and lashes a volley out of the ground.

75min SO DOMINANT

This second half has been very similar to the one on Saturday - with Rovers camped in the opposition half.

They’re in full control of this game and should be further ahead.

72min GOOD SAVE

Joe Dodoo fancies a hat trick as he powers into the box and unleashes a powerful drive which Rory Watson parries away well.

70min NOT TOO FAR AWAY

Branden Horton stabs a volley as the ball falls to him on the angle and the effort loops over the bar.

59min GGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!

Joe Dodoo again!

And it’s a great effort from the striker as he picks the ball up on the left and drives on a direct diagonal run into the box before lashing a low drive into the bottom corner.

57min CLOSE

Tommy Rowe races to the near post to meet a corner and side foots a shot across goal which goes wide.

53min OFF THE BAR

Great little attack from Rovers and a couple of really good efforts, ending with Rodrigo Vilca striking the bar.

First Tommy Rowe got a bouncing ball under control and carried into the box before poking a shot on goal which Rory Watson saved. Rowe took control again and laid off for Vilca, who lashed a shot off the top of the bar.

49min SHOT

A route to goal opens up for Scunthorpe’s Aaron Jarvis and he smashes a low shot towards the near post but Louis Jones gets behind it well.

8.03pm BACK UNDERWAY

Alex Perry takes the kick-off for Scunthorpe

NOT GREAT BUT MORE THAN ENOUGH

It wasn’t the greatest half of football, nor the most exceptional performance from Rovers but they are in control of this game and strolling towards the knockout stages.

Early on it seemed as though they were terrifying the hosts with every attack and they took advantage with two well worked goals.

Play evened out as the half wore on and Rovers lost a bit of their control in the middle of the park which encouraged Scunthorpe on, without them really testing Louis Jones.

Hopefully the goal for Dodoo will do him the world of good. He slotted in with real composure, having had plenty of time to think about his shot.

Young Tavonga Kuleya has done well. His part in the first goal was excellent and he’s been a lively and confident presence on the right wing.

7.47pm THAT’S THE BREAK

7.46pm ADDED TIME

ONE minute

44min SAVE FROM JONES

Louis Jones gets down well to cover his near post as Lewis Thompson drills the ball in.

40min DECENT STRIKE

Myles Hipployte picks up the ball 20 yards out and fires a low shot across goal which drifts just wide.

36min SUBSTITUTION

Ryan Loft replaces the injured Devarn Green for Scunthorpe.

35min COMFORTABLE

The balance of play has been pretty even during the opening third of this game but Rovers could hardly be more comfortable. Barring the flashing of a ball across the face of goal and the breakaway chance, Scunthorpe have not threatened the Rovers goal at all.

Rovers could look after the ball a bit better but they’ve got a real threat about their play tonight when they race into the opposition half.

It’s been pretty decent so far without setting the world alight.

33min LET OFF FOR ROVERS

A long hopeul ball forward from Scunthorpe catches Tom Anderson off guard and allows Aaron Jarvis to race through for Iron. Louis Jones races out of his box and looks like he’s been caught out but Jarvis’ touch to take him wide is far too heavy and Rovers get back to recover.

16min GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! ROVERS!

Joe Dodoo!!

An excellent breakaway goal from Rovers. Rodrigo Vilca robs the ball inside his own half and Rovers race forward with a three on two advantage. Vilca slides in Dodoo who opens up his body and finishes superbly into the far corner.

16min WOULD HAVE BEEN A STUNNER

Tommy Rowe runs onto a bouncing loose ball, chests it and lashes a shot that seems destined for the top corner but Rory Watson is well behind it.

11min MASSIVELY WIDE

Scunthorpe build up the pitch well but a low cross is wayward. Tom Pugh runs onto the loose ball 25 yards out and smashes a shot but it almost goes out for the throw in on the far side.

5min GGGGOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!! ROVERS!

Rodrigo Vilca!

Tommy Rowe races through on the overlap on the left and drills in a cross. Tavonga Kuleya does brilliantly to hold the ball up under pressure and lay off to Vilca on the edge of the box, with the Newcastle loanee firing a low shot which takes a wicked deflection and rolls past Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson.

Rovers lead!

7.01pm UNDERWAY

Matt Smith takes the kick-off and we’re up and running

THEY’RE HERE

ABOUT THE YOUNG LADS

Corie Cole – 17, Attacking midfielder in the second year of his scholarship.

Jack Raper - 17, Midfielder.

Alek Wolny – 17, Forward in the second year of his scholarship.

Jack Goodman - 16, Forward, second top scorer in the U18s and netted the winner in the FA Youth Cup at the weekend, first year scholar.

Tavonga Kuleya - 17, Pacy winger who scores goals.

Will Hollings – 17, Versatile right-sided player who can play in defence or midfield.

Alex Fletcher – 16, Full back/wing back with plenty of pace.

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s SIX changes from the side that started the FA Cup game on Saturday.

Kyle Knoyle, Tom Anderson, Matt Smith, Tommy Rowe and Joe Dodoo remain in the side with Pontus Dahlberg, Joseph Olowu, Ethan Galbraith, John Bostock, Jordy Hiwula and Tiago Cukur all absent.

Louis Jones, Ben Blythe, Branden Horton, Lirak Hasani, Rodrigo Vilca and youngster Tavonga Kuleya all start.

The bench, barring goalkeeper Ben Bottomley, is entirely made up of youth players with Alex Fletcher, Alex Wolny, Jack Raper, Jack Goodman, Will Hollings and Corie Cole all substitutes.

AND THE HOSTS

It’s six changes for the hosts also from Saturday’s game.

