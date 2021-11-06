LIVE: Scunthorpe United 0 Doncaster Rovers 1: Own goal has Rovers ahead in FA Cup

A LACK OF QUALITY BUT A WIN

That was far from great for Rovers but they did enough to earn themselves a place in the second round of the FA Cup.

A really poor quality first half was followed by a second period where they took full control, without ever really turning the screw against a down at heel opposition.

The chance to be ruthless and raise confidence in their abilities was let slip with errors in the final third and a totally lack of composure in front of goal.

The very basic of what Rovers needed today was a win and they’ve got that.

But there wasn’t a great deal more to shout about.

3.07pm FULL TIME

It’s all over and Rovers are into the second round of the FA Cup

90+6min SUBSTITUTION

Aidan Barlow limps off with Ben Blythe heading on.

90+1min CLOSE

Scunthorpe almost grab the equaliser. Mason O’Malley curled a superb inswinging ball from the left which Aaron Jarvis races onto at the back post but taps into the side netting. He really should have scored.

2.56pm ADDED TIME

EIGHT minutes

And you can imagine what response that has got from the home support.

88min SIMPLE SAVE

Lirak Hasani breaks out of midfield, rides a couple of challenges and squares to Joe Dodoo who shoots first time, but it’s easy for Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson.

85min SUBSTITUTION

Lirak Hasani replaces the injured Tiago Cukur

83min WIDE

Jordy Hiwula carries the ball across the face of the box and drills a low shot but it’s wide of the near post.

76min SUBSTITUTE

Harry Wood and Aaron Jarvis replace Myles Hippolyte and Tom Pugh for Scunthorpe

74min LITTLE LET OFF

Myles Hippolyte raced through into the box for Scunthorpe and looked to have been pulled back by Matt Smith but referee Carl Boyeson gave a free kick to Rovers. Could easily have been a penalty for the hosts - and probably should have been.

It all came from slack defending from a free kick on half way where Scunthorpe were able to get a player completely free on the overlap.

72min IN CONTROL, NO RUTHLESSNESS

Rovers have finally managed to put a stranglehold on this game in the middle of the park and are regularly getting balls into the final third as they camp in the opposition half. But the quality in the final third has been massively lacking from Rovers.

They have the dominance now to take full control of the game and take the precariousness of the scoreline away. While ever they don’t do that, there’s always danger.

70min OFF THE POST

And it’s almost another own goal! Branden Horton curls a ball across the box and George Taft swipes at it, sending it towards goal and it bounces high off the upright.

68min SHOULD SCORE

Kyle Knoyle plays an early cross from a deep position which Tiago Cukur meets in a great position completely free and puts his header wide. He’s got to do better.

65min YELLOW CARD

Pontus Dahlberg is booked for time wasting. Absolutely no idea what the keeper is playing at.

63min STRIKE

Ethan Galbraith goes for goal from distance but Rory Watson is equal to it on the deck.

62min AN EFFORT ON GOAL

A Rovers corner is only half cleared and Joe Dodoo goes for the overhead kick on the edge of the box, looping a shot on goal but it’s a simple take for Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson.

61min SUBSTITUTION

Former Rovers youngster Alfie Beestin limps off to be replaced by Alex Perry while Devarn Green in on for Jake Scrimshaw.

59min HUGE ABSENCE OF QUALITY

The misplaced passes from Rovers in this second half have been infuriating. There have been opportunities to really punish the hosts but the lack of quality and care with the distribution of the ball has been awful.

55min THREAT

Branden Horton races into space on the left and cuts a pass low across the box which Joe Dodoo just cannot get to.

51min DANGER

Scunthorpe have a free kick close to the centre circle which Tom Pugh curls into the box. Emmanuel Onariase powers a header at the back post but it drifts wide.

49min OVER

Ethan Galbraith curls a free kick over the bar from 25 yards.

48min CHANCE

Aidan Barlow gets in down the left and cuts the ball back from the byline with Jordy Hiwula missing his attempted shot. It rolls through to Joe Dodoo who tries to turn and shoot but it’s blocked out.

2.11pm BACK UNDERWAY

Aidan Barlow takes the kick-off.

SUBSTITUTION

Aidan Barlow replaces John Bostock for Rovers.

He goes into the number ten position with Matt Smith dropping alongside Ethan Galbraith

LEADING - BUT NOT GREAT

Rovers lead here - and they’ve arguably had the better of things so far.

I saw arguably because it has hardly been convincing of performances from Rovers in a game severely lacking in quality.

Scunthorpe have brought some tenacity but little else and Rovers simply have not taken control as they really ought to have against an opposition who look exactly what you would imagine from a side in their position.

There have been individual flashes of quality from Rovers in some of the passing but their attacking play hasn’t really got going and there have been chances they really should have done better with.

They may be leading but they need to do much more to deliver the sort of statement this afternoon is primed for.

1.55pm THAT’S THE BREAK

45+3min ON TARGET

Joe Dodoo rises and nods a tame effort on goal which Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson grasps comfortably. Needed to be better from the Rovers striker.

1.48pm ADDED TIME

SEVEN minutes

45min OVER THE BAR

Tiago Cukur takes possession 20 yards from goal and curls high and wide.

43min DECENT SAVE

Pontus Dahlberg rises and tips a looping header over the bar from Jake Scrimshaw.

38min GGGGGOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!

Rovers lead here - and it looked all the world like an own goal!

A deep corner was lashed into the top corner from around ten yards with Tommy Rowe challenging Ryan Loft.

The Rovers players run off celebrating with Rowe but it very much looked like it came off Loft with the sort of connection he’d be celebrating all weekend had it come at the other end.

37min ALMOST CAUGHT OUT

Hayden Hackney curls in a free kick from the left flank and it almost catches out Pontus Dahlberg as it bounces in front of him. He Ap

31min HUGE OPPORTUNITY

Joe Dodoo pounced on a slack back header from Scunthorpe that put him clean through on goal but he fired straight at the keeper from eight yards.

He really should have scored.

30min WELLENS VERY ANIMATED

The Rovers boss is a bundle of energy in the tight technical area at Glanford Park, barking out instructions.

25min EVEN SO FAR

There’s been very little in this game so far, with an overall lack of quality on display from both teams.

Scunthorpe have brought the tenacity so far and are battling and pressing well. Rovers are still looking for that element of control.

24min SHOT ON GOAL

And it’s for Scunthorpe as substitute Myles Hippolyte latches onto a loose ball inside the box and hooks a tame effort straight at Pontus Dahlberg.

22min ANOTHER EARLY CHANGE

This time for the hosts as Myles Hippolyte cmes on for the injured Harry Bunn.

19min CHANCE

John Bostock plays a superb through ball down the middle for Joe Dodoo to race onto. He latches onto it on the edge of the box and powers forward but is blocked out by Emmanuel Onariase. Better from Bostock.

14min GOOD DELIVERY

Matt Smith hooks in a great ball from the right flank that is begging for Joe Dodoo to turn in but Emmanuel Onariase gets in ahead of him and clears.

Rovers are indeed playing with Tommy Rowe at centre half alongside Tom Anderson.

13min SUBSTITUTION

Branden Horton replaces Joseph Olowu and has gone to left back.

We’ve either got Tommy Rowe as centre half or Rovers have gone to a back three of Knoyle, Anderson and Rowe.

11min OLOWU STRUGGLING

Joseph Olowu is down again and it looks like his afternoon is over early. Branden Horton is preparing to come on.

8min DANGEROUS FREE KICK

Rovers produce their regular free kick routine that tries to confuse the opposition and Ethan Galbraith curls in an excellent delivery. Joseph Olowu rises and side-foots the ball, looking to put it across goal but sends it backwards.

It’s been a fairly decent start from Rovers but Scunthorpe look threatening early on the counter.

4min WELL OVER

Joe Dodoo goes for an awkward overhead kick from a Rovers corner and puts it well over the bar. He was very unlikely to get a good connection under the pressure he faced.

Joseph Olowu was hurt in the tussle from the corner and receives some treatment from physio Jonathan Chatfield but is okay to continue.

SLIGHT DIFFERENCE

Joe Dodoo is the forward playing through the middle for Rovers this afternoon with Tiago Cukur starting wide right.

1.03pm UNDERWAY

Scunthorpe’s Harry Bunn takes the kick-off.

TEAMS OUT

THE TEAMS ARE IN

And it’s ONE change from the side that started at Crewe in midweek with Ro-Shaun Williams dropping to the bench and John Bostock coming back into the team.

So Joseph Olowu will partner Tom Anderson in the heart of defence.

It is only the second time this season (the other being the Carabao Cup game at Stoke) that Williams has not started for Rovers.

With nine substitutes permitted in the FA Cup, Richie Wellens has named eight, including youth team players Tavonga Kuleya and Will Hollings.

Rodrigo Vilca misses out entirely.