LIVE Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates
Doncaster Rovers are hunting for their first win of the season as they head into the South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the New York Stadium as we bring live coverage of the derby clash. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
LIVE: Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 09:27
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 12pm
Kick-off: 1pm
PRE-MATCH READING
Richie Wellens offers hints as to how Doncaster Rovers will approach Rotherham United clash
Richie Wellens has hinted he may stick with a three man defence as Doncaster Rovers head to neighbours Rotherham United this weekend.
The opposition view on Doncaster Rovers derby foes Rotherham United
A fierce South Yorkshire derby against a promotion tip awaits Doncaster Rovers this weekend as they visit Rotherham United.
Team talk
And it is a real roll call for who may not be available for Rovers this afternoon.
We know Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie are all out with various ankle ailments.
But Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron John, John Bostock, Ethan Galbraith and Tiago Cukur are all struggling heading into the fixture.
Of those six, Knoyle seems the most likely to play while Bostock is the least. While Williams has been struggling with a swollen knee, there is a sneaky suspicion that he will be involved.
Wellens has suggested he will stick with the 3-4-3 system he used at Stoke in midweek to combat the Millers’ physical front line and their direct wingers.
There could be any combination within the back three, depending on availability, with Knoyle, Ben Blythe and Branden Horton playing in those positions for the majority of Tuesday night’s game. All will be options to step in should Williams and John be unavailable.
Despite the lack of available senior bodies, we understand Omar Bogle will continue to be sidelined.
It’s fair to say this South Yorkshire derby hasn’t come at the best time for Doncaster Rovers.
Still not fully up to speed, still lacking attacking options, still short of threat in the final third, and with an injury situation that just gets worse.
Not the best condition in which to head to the New York Stadium for what should be a tasty affair.
On top of four confirmed longer term absentees, Rovers could be without half a dozen more senior players to face their closest rivals this season, forcing changes of plans and a different approach.
The hoped-for new additions have not arrived in time, leaving hope firmly with the injury picture.
We are likely to see a switch to a 3-4-3 system which Wellens deployed against Stoke City to decent success.
As for Rotherham, they have enjoyed a steady start to the season and will no doubt provide a tough test with their tenacity and directness set to provide Rovers with a few headaches.