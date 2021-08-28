LIVE Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates

And it is a real roll call for who may not be available for Rovers this afternoon.

We know Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie are all out with various ankle ailments.

But Kyle Knoyle, Ro-Shaun Williams, Cameron John, John Bostock, Ethan Galbraith and Tiago Cukur are all struggling heading into the fixture.

Of those six, Knoyle seems the most likely to play while Bostock is the least. While Williams has been struggling with a swollen knee, there is a sneaky suspicion that he will be involved.

Wellens has suggested he will stick with the 3-4-3 system he used at Stoke in midweek to combat the Millers’ physical front line and their direct wingers.

There could be any combination within the back three, depending on availability, with Knoyle, Ben Blythe and Branden Horton playing in those positions for the majority of Tuesday night’s game. All will be options to step in should Williams and John be unavailable.