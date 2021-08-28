LIVE: Rotherham United 2 Doncaster Rovers 0: Rovers two down at the break
Doncaster Rovers are hunting for their first win of the season as they head into the South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United – and you can follow it as it happens.
Join us from the New York Stadium as we bring live coverage of the derby clash. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 14:03
MATCH DETAILS
ROTHERHAM: Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood (C), Harding; Miller, Wiles, Lindsay, Rathbone, Sadlier; Ladapo, Smith. Subs: Vickers, Edmonds-Green, Tilt, Mattock, Barlaser, Odoffin, Kayode.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, John, Horton; Bostock; Galbraith, Close; Smith; Seaman, Rowe. Subs: Jones, Blythe, Greaves, Ravenhill, Barlow, Gardner, Cukur.
REFEREE: Martin Coy (Durham)
Kick-off: 1pm
2.01pm That’s the break
45+2 GOAL Rotherham
Matt Smith lashes in from the edge of the box to double Rotherham’s lead on the stroke of half time.
A long throw into the box was tossed around until it dropped to Smith, who fired in.
1.59pm Added time
Two minutes
45. Big save
Kieran Sadlier twists his way into the box until he has a clear sight of goal but Pontus Dahlberg saves well with his chest.
38. Chance
Rovers work a decent corner routine. It’s played short to Matt Smith who lays it off to Charlie Seaman on the edge of the area. He strikes it first time but it’s blocked, as is the follow up.
27. GOAL Rotherham
Michael Smith slots in from close range to put the hosts ahead.
Mickel Miller charged forward with the ball and threaded a pass through into the area which Smith latched onto quickly and finished well.
23. GOAL......but no
Rotherham think they’ve taken the lead as Michael Smith rises well and turns a header past Pontus Dahlberg but it’s ruled out for offside.
19. Bit of a battle so far this
Rovers struggled to get a handle on the game over the first ten minutes, unable to deal with Rotherham’s close attention.
Things have settled down since but it’s all becoming a bit bogged down in the middle of the park for both sides.
Rovers are struggling to really establish any sustainable possession.
12. First sniff of a chance
Rovers caught Rotherham out completely with a free kick from half way which Matt Smith chipped forward. With no one tracking Ben Close, he was in acres of space to bring the ball down and touch it back to Ethan Galbraith, who went for a spectacular volley that powered into the stand.