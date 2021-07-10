LiveLIVE: Rossington Main v Doncaster Rovers: First half hat trick has Rovers in command
Doncaster Rovers kick off their pre-season programme with a trip to local non-league side Rossington Main – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from Oxford Road as we bring coverage of the first friendly of the Richie Wellens era - and the first time supporters can see Rovers in the flesh for 16 months. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
Rossington Main 0 Doncaster Rovers 4
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 16:30
GOALS: Barlow (35, 40, 43), Oteh (66)
ROVERS
First half: Jones; Knoyle, Blythe, Williams, Rowe; Smith, Bostock, Close; Barlow, Bogle, Gardner.
Second half: Jones (Bottomley 64); Seaman, Akinola, John, Flanagan; Greaves, Bailey, Colkett; Thomas (Hasani 56), Oteh, Horton.
66 GOAL Rovers
After a bizarrely timed drinks break between the awarding of the penalty and the taking of it, Aramide Oteh slams home from the spot to make it four for Rovers.
Substitution
Ben Bottomley replaces Louis Jones in goal as we have a drinks break
PENALTY TO ROVERS
Aramide Oteh is clipped by the Rossington keeper and the referee awards a penalty
56 Substitution
Trialist Nathan Thomas has been forced off through injury with Lirak Hasani coming on.
52 Chance
Trialist Aramide Oteh turns on the corner of the box and powers on goal, powering forward before unleashing a shot which was batted away by the keeper.
46 Back underway
Rovers have made ten changes at half time with only Louis ones remaining on the pitch
Identity of the trialists in the second half
Tunji Akinola, Jon Flanagan, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett, Nathan Thomas and Aramide Oteh will all feature as trialists for Rovers in the second half.
Let’s see if they can make as big an impact as Aidan Barlow did in the first 45.
Your second half team
HALF TIME
And it’s 3-0 Rovers at the break courtesy of a hat trick from trialist Aidan Barlow.
43 GOAL ROVERS
A third for Aidan Barlow!
He played a pass in to Omar Bogle, who held the ball up well just inside the box before playing it back to Barlow who finished well.
Quite the impact in front of goal from the young trialist.
40 GOAL ROVERS
Aidan Barlow scores again from Rovers. It all came from good work from Ben Close, who beat his man and drilled a low effort which squirmed past the Rossingon keeper, with Barlow nipping in to make sure it went over the line.
40 Chance for the hosts
Jason Stokes goes one on one with Louis Jones, drawing a fine save from the Rovers keeper. Best chance so far for the hosts.
35 GOAL ROVERS
Aidan Barlow finishes from close range to finally break the deadlock for Rovers after a low ball in from Omar Bogle.
28 Chance
Kyle Knoyle gets into a great position out on the right and hits the byline before cutting the ball back with a Rossington boot taking it away from the on-rushing Omar Bogle.