LiveLIVE: Rossington Main v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and match updates from the first friendly of the Wellens era
Doncaster Rovers kick off their pre-season programme with a trip to local non-league side Rossington Main – and you can follow the action as it happens.
Join us from Oxford Road as we bring coverage of the first friendly of the Richie Wellens era - and the first time supporters can see Rovers in the flesh for 16 months. Remember to REFRESH regularly for the latest updates.
Rossington Main v Doncaster Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 10 July, 2021, 11:55
The big return
While Tommy Rowe and Richie Wellens are two faces back with Rovers for the new season, it is the return of supporters that will be the most anticipated comeback of all.
And it starts today, with fans allowed back into a match involving Rovers for the first time since March 7, 2020.
There is sure to be a bumper crowd at Oxford Road this afternoon.
Here we go again
It’s been nine weeks since the end of last season and a new look Rovers are gearing up for the start of the new campaign.
The start of their pre-season programme brings them on the short trip to Rossington Main for their traditional local friendly.
There will be plenty of new faces in the Rovers set up as signings and trialists line-up for Richie Wellens’ much-changed side.
For a flavour of what to expect this afternoon, click on the link below.
What to expect from Doncaster Rovers' friendly at Rossington Main - new faces, trialists, fans and more
Richie Wellens’ evolving Doncaster Rovers side will get their first taste of match action this afternoon as they visit Rossington Main.