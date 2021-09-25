LIVE: Plymouth Argyle v Doncaster Rovers - Build-up and updates from Home Park

Join sports writer Paul Goodwin for live updates from Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Plymouth Argyle.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 6:00 am
Home Park. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Rovers travelled to Devon buoyed by back-to-back wins over Morecambe and Manchester City U21s.

But they face a stiff examination against Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth who sit fourth in the early League One standings.

Follow all the action here from 3pm. Team news at 2pm. Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

