LIVE: Plymouth Argyle v Doncaster Rovers - Build-up and updates from Home Park
Join sports writer Paul Goodwin for live updates from Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Plymouth Argyle.
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 6:00 am
Rovers travelled to Devon buoyed by back-to-back wins over Morecambe and Manchester City U21s.
But they face a stiff examination against Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth who sit fourth in the early League One standings.
Follow all the action here from 3pm. Team news at 2pm. Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.