LIVE: Plymouth Argyle 0 Doncaster Rovers 0 - follow the action from Home Park

Home Park. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Rovers travelled to Devon buoyed by back-to-back wins over Morecambe and Manchester City U21s.

But they face a stiff examination against Ryan Lowe’s Plymouth who sit fourth in the early League One standings.

Follow all the action here from 3pm. Keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

Team news: Tiago Cukur replaces Rodrigo Vilca in the only change from the side that beat Morecambe last weekend.

Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Galloway, Houghton, Edwards, Camara, Broom, Grant, Jephcott, Hardie. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Garrick, Agard, Randell, Law, Shirley.

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Rowe, Close, Galbraith, Smith, Hiwula, Dodoo, Cukur. Subs: Jones, Olowu, Bostock, Seaman, Gardner, Vilca, Barlow.

Referee: Trevor Kettle

Latest: Plymouth Argyle 0 Doncaster Rovers 0

20 At the other end Rowe makes a perfectly timed intervention as Camara threatened to get in on goal.

19 Glancing header from Dodoo but it’s easy for Cooper in the Plymouth goal.

18 Anderson blocks Jephcott’s shot and then Dahlberg saves from Grant. The home side’s best moment so far.

13 Rovers’ midfield trio can be fairly pleased with how they’ve started the game. The front three are yet to really get into this though.

11 Houghton’s tame effort is easily gathered by Dahlberg.

6 First real threat from Argyle as Jephcott sets Broom clear but Anderson deals with his cross.

4 Good start from Rovers. They’re certainly not sitting back like at Wigan, they’re pressing high.

2 Anderson with the header from Close’s corner but it’s off target.