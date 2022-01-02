LIVE: Morecambe 0 Doncaster Rovers 3 - Rovers race into three-goal lead

52min GOAL Morecambe

The visitors pull a goal back.

Liam Gibson sent the ball back into the box after Rovers had cleared a long throw and Anthony O’Connor headed the ball back across goal and Cole Stockton fires in from close range.

This is where the test starts.

4.02pm Back underway

Matt Smith gets the second half started

Half time substitution

Liam Ravenhill replaces Dan Gardner

Superb first half

That was pretty good as first halves go.

Rovers have shown real ruthlessness in front of goal to take command of this game. And more importantly the attacking intent, confidence and bravery have been superb.

They’ve not had it all their own way and have come under pressure during various periods of the half, but they have defended pretty well when they’ve needed to.

They’ve looked to get the ball forward quickly, countered really well and moved the ball excellently.

Dan Gardner and Aidan Barlow have both been superb additions to the side this afternoon.

There’s so much positivity and aggressive intentions. It’s great.

3.47pm That’s the break

And Rovers are in dreamland at 3-0

3.45pm Added time

TWO minutes

44min Plucked out of the air

Jonah Ayunga heads the ball across the box and Greg Leigh turns a header on goal but it’s a simple claim for Louis Jones under his bar.

41min Wide

Dan Gardner brings the ball under control really well and runs into the box before drilling wide of the far post.

36min Over the bar

Rovers counter from a Morecambe free kick with Jordy Hiwula feeding in Aidan Barlow, who carries the ball forward and unleashes a curling shot which flies over.

34min Substitution

Dodoo does replace Bogle

33min Change coming

It looks as though Omar Bogle has done his hamstring. Joe Dodoo is being prepared to come on.

29min GGGGGGOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! ROVERS!!!

ANOTHER!!

And it’s Joseph Olowu!!

A short corner routine found Matt Smith who dinked a cross from the byline with Olowu stooping to head in from close range.

Wow!

26min GGGGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLLL!!! ROVERS!!

Dan Gardner!

They pushed forward well and looked to have lost the opportunity when Omar Bogle was crowded out on the edge of the box. But the ball was worked out to Branden Horton, who beat his man on the left and chipped the ball into the box.

Gardner latched onto the ball, brought it down and shifted it onto his left foot before drilling a shot straight through the keeper.

Letheren should perhaps have done better but it’s superb for Rovers and the supporters behind the goal are in great voice.

24min Poor effort

Morecambe get a free kick in a very dangerous position on the edge of the box but Alfie McCalmont dinks the ball over the bar.

18min Wide

Morecambe’s Cole Stockton goes for an audacious overhead kick from the edge of the box after chesting the ball down but he the effort drops wide.

16min Hard work

Rovers are working their socks off in the middle of the park to prevent Morecambe from getting on the ball with any real purpose. The three behind Bogle are closing players down really well and it’s helping Rovers’ cause no end.

14min Threat

Morecambe’s Jonah Ayunga gets a free header from a corner and looked to put it towards the far post but sends it wide.

7min GGGGGOOOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!!!! ROVERS!!!!

Aidan Barlow fires Rovers ahead!

It came from an all mighty scramble from a corner, superbly delivered in by Branden Horton.

Rovers had packed players in the six yard box and there was a huge melee in the box when the ball came in. Rovers had about three bites of the cherry, trying to force the ball over the line before Barlow popped up at the back post and scooped it into the roof of the net.

It’s been a cracking start for Rovers - and Barlow in particular.

4min Even better

Rovers remain on the front foot after the Barlow chance and he gets another opportunity moments later.

He latches onto a pass from Dan Garnder, beats his man and powers into the area but his effort is a simple one for Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren to save.

It’s been a real show of intent so far from Rovers.

3min Big chance

Ethan Galbraith plays a great ball outside to Kyle Knoyle who gets the early cross in, but it’s behind Ethan Galbraith who can only hook a tame effort on goal.

3.00pm UNDERWAY

Morecambe’s Shaun McLoughlin takes the kick-off and we’re up and running

TEAMS OUT

THE TEAM IS IN

It’s FOUR changes from the side that started the defeat to Sunderland.

Out go Ben Blythe, Liam Ravenhill, Lirak Hasani and Joe Dodoo.

In come Ethan Galbraith, Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Omar Bogle.

A first league start of the season for Bogle - whose only previous start came in the League Cup against Walsall.

AND THE HOSTS

WET AND WINDY