LIVE: MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage

Martin’s quick Dons return

Rovers loanee Josh Martin spent the first half of the season with MK Dons until being recalled to be sent to the Eco-Power Stadium by parent club Norwich City.

He will be determined to show the Dons what they have been missing after managing only 12 appearances.

On the swift reunion, Martin said: “It was written in the stars, wasn’t it.

“I’ll go into the game, give it my all and try to get the three points.”

Dons boss wary of Rovers threat

Liam Manning: “I watched them against Cambridge the other night and they could have been ahead at half-time. It’s going to be a tricky game.

“They have made a lot of additions, which naturally gives you a lift. They have points to prove and lots of things going for them which make them dangerous.”

McSheffrey expecting a tough test

The Rovers boss said: “It was a good win at home against (MK Dons) but they are a good team, full of energy and with a front three who are all lively and clever players.

“We will have to be really organised but we go there off the back of a couple of good performances. The players will be well up or it.”

Team talk

There could very well be another debut for Rovers this afternoon with Ollie Younger likely to come into the side for the first time since his switch from Sunderland.

He is set to partner Joseph Olowu in defence which would open the door for Kyle Knoyle to return to right back and Charlie Seaman drop to the bench.

Elsewhere, other changes are unlikely given the improvement in performance over the last week.

Loanee Josh Martin makes a quick return to Stadium:mk, where he was on loan until the start of the week.

MK Dons could have a couple of debutants of their own after bringing in Conor Coventry and Connor Wickham this week. Midfielder Coventry joined on loan from West Ham with striker Wickham signing a deal until the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the Dons cope with the loss of midfield talisman Matt O’Riley, who has joined Celtic in the last couple of days.

Pre-match viewing

You can watch the latest Q&A with our Rovers writer, recorded on Friday evening, by clicking HERE.

Pre-match reading

Here is the view on the opposition from MK Dons writer Toby Lock - which was done prior to Matt O’Riley’s departure to Celtic.

Opposition View on Doncaster Rovers' next opponents MK Dons They have often been the nearly men when it comes to the race for the League One play-offs but MK Dons look well-placed for a top six finish this season.

Rovers have delivered much improved performances in their last two outings but the necessity for victories only grows stronger. Here is Gary McSheffrey on the balancing act of encouraging improvement but chasing wins.