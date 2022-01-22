LIVE: MK Dons v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage
Doncaster Rovers have made progress over the last week but are still hunting the victory to kick-start a survival push in League One.
Their latest attempt to do so takes them to one of the season’s form teams, MK Dons, and we will be bringing you all the action as it happens from Stadium:mk.
LIVE: MK Dons v Rovers
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 08:53
MATCH DETAILS
Confirmed teams: 2pm
Kick-off: 3pm
Martin’s quick Dons return
Rovers loanee Josh Martin spent the first half of the season with MK Dons until being recalled to be sent to the Eco-Power Stadium by parent club Norwich City.
He will be determined to show the Dons what they have been missing after managing only 12 appearances.
On the swift reunion, Martin said: “It was written in the stars, wasn’t it.
“I’ll go into the game, give it my all and try to get the three points.”
Dons boss wary of Rovers threat
Liam Manning: “I watched them against Cambridge the other night and they could have been ahead at half-time. It’s going to be a tricky game.
“They have made a lot of additions, which naturally gives you a lift. They have points to prove and lots of things going for them which make them dangerous.”
McSheffrey expecting a tough test
The Rovers boss said: “It was a good win at home against (MK Dons) but they are a good team, full of energy and with a front three who are all lively and clever players.
“We will have to be really organised but we go there off the back of a couple of good performances. The players will be well up or it.”
Team talk
There could very well be another debut for Rovers this afternoon with Ollie Younger likely to come into the side for the first time since his switch from Sunderland.
He is set to partner Joseph Olowu in defence which would open the door for Kyle Knoyle to return to right back and Charlie Seaman drop to the bench.
Elsewhere, other changes are unlikely given the improvement in performance over the last week.
Loanee Josh Martin makes a quick return to Stadium:mk, where he was on loan until the start of the week.
MK Dons could have a couple of debutants of their own after bringing in Conor Coventry and Connor Wickham this week. Midfielder Coventry joined on loan from West Ham with striker Wickham signing a deal until the end of the season.
It will be interesting to see how the Dons cope with the loss of midfield talisman Matt O’Riley, who has joined Celtic in the last couple of days.
Pre-match viewing
They have often been the nearly men when it comes to the race for the League One play-offs but MK Dons look well-placed for a top six finish this season.
Gary McSheffrey admits Doncaster Rovers cannot afford to turn in positive performances without picking up results in the long term as they look to secure survival.